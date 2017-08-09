23 MOONSTONE CT., HAMILTON

ASKING PRICE $769,000

SELLING PRICE $769,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $325,043 (2005)

TAXES $5,153 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Two

LISTING AGENT Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The Action: Less than a five-minute drive south of Lincoln M. Alexander Parkway, near William Schwenger Park, this custom home on a 39-by-111-foot lot didn’t take long to find a suitor despite buyer activity cooling this summer.

“Given some of the changes that have happened in the market over the last few months, I’d say the speed at which this sold – and the price – was pretty phenomenal. It’s not your typical situation,” agent Michael St. Jean says.

“[Plus] it’s an isolated little pocket on the west mountain, so there never really is a lot of inventory in that spot at any one time.”

What They Got: In recent years, this two-storey house has evolved with new finishes in areas like the eat-in kitchen and lower-level recreation room. The former currently features a peninsula and sliding doors to the fenced backyard, while the latter is rounded out with a fireplace, wet bar and pot lights.

Other notable appointments include a stone fireplace surround in a rear family room and hand-scraped laminate floors in all three bedrooms.

Daily conveniences are in large supply with laundry facilities upstairs and four bathrooms, including a master ensuite, plus interior entry to a double garage.

The Agent’s Take: “The location’s great, the size of the home is great and the bones of the home were good to begin with,” Mr. St. Jean states.

“The finishing quality was definitely superb, definitely superior to the average home in the neighbourhood, from the driveway and landscaping to the backyard and all the way to the inside.”

