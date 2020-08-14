Fifteen bids for row house with no parking, unfinished basement

165 Sheridan Ave., Toronto
Asking price: $799,999
Selling price: $1,004,000
Previous selling price: $851,000 (2017)
Taxes: $3,504 (2019)
Days on the market: Six
Listing agent: Nancie McLeod, Sutton Group Old Mill Realty Inc.
The action
Some of agent Nancie McLeod’s colleagues warned her that the turnout for this rowhouse might be low due to the pandemic, but of those that did show up, there would be a higher ratio of serious buyers. In fact, she was flooded by dozens of requests for in-person showings during the week leading up to the offer date.
“We came out just after the long weekend in May, just before the rush and had 50 showings and 12 offers,” Ms. McLeod said.
What they got
Part of a row of more than 100-year-old houses, this two-storey has had two bathrooms and the eat-in kitchen recently updated and there are new paving stones and a shed in the private yard.
In addition to the kitchen, there’s a front office and separate living room on the main floor. The basement is unfinished.
The agent’s take
“The home was finished beautifully,” Ms. McLeod said.
“The layout was interesting, with two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. And as you entered through the main entrance, there was an office/bedroom to the right, so it was perfect … [during] COVID for working from home.”
The 14-foot-by-100-foot property is also a short walk to businesses and transit along Dundas and College streets. “The location was superb,” Ms. McLeod said. “There was no parking, which didn’t seem to bother people.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.