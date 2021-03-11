30 offers for Oakville townhouse as sale goes $250,100 over asking

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

1086 Lindsay Dr., Oakville

Asking price: $799,900 (January, 2021)

Selling price: $1,050,000 (January, 2021)

Previous selling price: $515,500 (June, 2015); $375,000 (December, 2009); $339,000 (March, 2008)

Taxes: $3,876 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Tobias Smulders, Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery This 30-year-old townhouse has three-bedrooms. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This freehold townhouse west of Toronto fielded 220 requests for an on-site tour and eventually received 30 offers as homebuyer interest shot up in January.

“We didn’t know what the future would hold for real estate in general, but I told the seller, we know it’s very good right now, so I wouldn’t delay for the sake of delaying,” agent Tobias Smulders said.

“We were booked from the morning until the end of the day because we had to limit appointment times to only 15 minutes instead of the tradition hour … because there’s such high demand.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery Rear family room with gas fireplace and hardwood flooring. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

This 30-year-old townhouse has three-bedrooms and an attached garage on a 20-foot-by-136-foot lot.

The kitchen has been newly updated with stainless steel appliances. The main gathering areas in the main and lower levels have also been remodelled. The rear family room has a gas fireplace, hardwood flooring and sliding doors to a two-tiered deck.

On the second floor, the largest bedroom contains a sitting area and one of four bathrooms.

The agent’s take

“In that area, there’s a large amount of freehold townhouses, and a mix of two-storey and three-storey [plans], so it was typical that way, except it was a little larger in square footage,” Mr. Smulders said.

Open this photo in gallery The updated kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Re/Max Escarpment Realty Inc.

He also said there was a lot of interest in Oakville properties from buyers in other parts of the Greater Toronto Area. “Out of town demand is very high compared to years past and it has been ever growing for five to seven years.”

