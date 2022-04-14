Scott Norsworthy/Scott Norsworthy

328 Euclid Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2.795-million

Taxes: $6,843.35 (2021)

Lot size: 20 by 129 feet

Listing agent: Jen Laschinger, Bosley Real Estate Ltd.

The backstory

It was 14 years ago when Janna Levitt and Dean Goodman got to finally build the house they had sketched about a million times for their architecture practice, for their family and for the city.

“We’re both architects, we’re very interested in issues of building for healthy cities,” Ms. Levitt said. “We had an idea about the kind of house we wanted to build, not just for ourselves, but as a demonstration point for the city.” When they found an old workers cottage (a “dump”) on a modest lot in their preferred Little Italy neighbourhood, they had plans ready to go.

“It’s the kind of housing we wanted to see: A great house on an average size lot, and from a sustainable perspective to demonstrate you could build almost a zero-carbon footprint house by planting all the roofs,” Ms. Levitt said.

The project was an early model of how the green roof technology could work in a residential context. The house was designed not to need energy-intensive air conditioning, but what Ms. Levitt has discovered is even on the hottest days simply turning on the irrigation system for the green roofs can serve as a cooling system to augment the ceiling fans and cross-ventilation.

In addition to the environmental benefits, Ms. Levitt used all the plantings to establish a connection to the city’s natural world.

“What we always found was that people will talk so lovingly about their cottages,” getting down to the nitty gritty detail of the flora and fauna. But ask them about their city house, and it was blank stares. “It was like, this is crazy; you need to feel the same sense of connection with your house site as you do your cottage. The relationship between the green roof on second floor adjacent to our bedroom was very specifically contemplated: The window is at eye-level, so there’s always a lot of activity of birds and bees and butterflies that changes over the cycle of the seasons.”

The house today

From the street you have to look twice to spot how the modernist design differs from the mix of pre and postwar houses in the Little Italy area south of College Street. “For many people, the only reference for a contemporary house is it stands out in an uncomfortable way,” said Ms. Levitt, who stepped the second level back to soften the impact on the street.

328 Euclid is one of those houses that conceals nothing once you get inside. The front door opens to a small foyer/hallway separated from the living room by an enclosure that holds a closet and powder room that leads to a glass door to the outside.

Just to the left is a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and soaring ceilings that extend back to the end of the kitchen. “I love the front of the house in the evenings, in winter it creates a microclimate, a cozy, cocoon-like space,” Ms. Levitt said.

The spine of this level is enormous stretch of reclaimed maple that tops the kitchen island and connected bar-table that runs down the middle of the house. These reclaimed logs are pulled from the bottom of rivers of lakes that were part of historic logging operations, preserved for decades by the cold waters. “It’s very beautiful and has an incredible patina, the advantage is it’s very easy to maintain: every couple years you sand it down and oil it a bunch of times.”

Here in the middle of the house there are no side windows, but natural light floods in from a giant upper level skylight above the stairs. The stairs are open to the rear of the space drawing in light from the dining room’s wall of glass that opens to a walkout onto a deck.

From the dining room, the interior stairs lead down to a basement designed to feel like anywhere but a “lower” level. “The windows start at waist height,” Ms. Levitt offers as an example, and over the years it converted from a living space with bedrooms for their children to a separate unit for rental as the teens aged out of the house. There’s a separate entrance from the front that opens into a living room space, which leads to a galley kitchen in the middle of the floorplan (with the bathroom behind it on the wall opposite the stairwell). The goal is a house that is flexible to a family’s needs over time.

“You shouldn’t have to change where you live just because life circumstance has changed. We wanted to model that and it’s been really remarkable,” she said.

On the top floor the stairs open onto a den that can serve as a guest bedroom, and a bathroom with tub and shower. Up a few steps is a huge walk-in closet, through which you travel to the primary bedroom with windows that look onto the first level’s green roof. Out on that roof is a ladder that takes you up to the second level of green roof.

“I love lying on the on the top roof, you get a great view of the entire city, particular southwest and east,” she said. “We actually had someone who was writing an article camp up there overnight.”

As a bonus, there’s even a recording studio in the laneway garage in the back – which has a vegetable garden on the roof – built for her son’s fascination with creating new beats.

The most wonderful time of the year

There’s a concept of a “magic hour” in photography, those moments after the sun rises and just before it sets that fill a landscape with a golden glow. The house on Euclid has a magic season.

“I sit in different parts of the house depending on the time of day or time of year … One of my most favourite times of year is in the fall,” Ms. Levitt said. “In the living room area looking up to the second floor den – when all the leaves turn red – there’s about three days where the whole room turns pink. You get this dying glow of pink between five and seven, it’s extraordinary.”

Indeed, the house very deliberately encourages you to look for those golden moments.

“When you have a house on the smaller end of things – where you don’t have a million rooms – to create a graciousness of scale wherever you look is up and out, there’s no place where your view outside or upstairs is obstructed,” Ms. Levitt said.

