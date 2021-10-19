 Skip to main content
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
Get full digital access to globeandmail.com
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
A scary good deal on trusted journalism
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
SAVE OVER $140
OFFER ENDS OCTOBER 31
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Flash Sale $0.99/24 weeks
Register
AdChoices
The Architourist

A classic of the 1990s on tap for heritage designation

Dave LeBlanc
Dave LeBlanc
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Craven Road House, left, and Craven Road Studio.

Finn O'Hara/Finn O'Hara

Many of you reading this have a favourite sweater that is older than the topic of this column. Or still drive a car from the early-1990s or mid-2000s. Some of you will shake your heads and say: “That’s when my grandchildren were born!”

While I know he doesn’t drive and I’m unsure about the grandchild situation, it’s likely architect and historian Robert Hill has a sweater tucked away that predates his 1996 home as well. But, if all goes according to plan and the City of Toronto approves the 75-page “Notice of Intention to Designate” report next month, Mr. Hill’s Craven Road residence (1993-96) and studio (2004-06), both designed by Shim-Sutcliffe Architects – will wear the full cloak of heritage protection.

“We think of buildings as firm, ensuring and durable but in reality they are very vulnerable,” Ms. Shim writes in an e-mail. “We are very pleased that Robert Hill has initiated the heritage designation of his own home.”

Story continues below advertisement

But before arms are throw up with declarations that “heritage” has lost all of its meaning, or accusations are bandied about that Mr. Hill must be on a vainglorious quest for immortality or looking to gain recognition for his friends, consider this: since 1979, Mr. Hill has been selflessly researching the careers of every architect practicing in Canada from 1800 to 1950; in 2009, this indispensable archive was shared with the world as the online Biographical Dictionary of Architects in Canada (dictionaryofarchitectsincanada.org).

Open this photo in gallery

Left to right, Howard Sutcliffe, Brigitte Shim and Robert Hill in the Craven Road Studio.

Finn O'Hara/Finn O'Hara

And Brigitte Shim and A. Howard Sutcliffe, who hung their shingle in 1994 after working for legends such as Arthur Erickson (Ms. Shim) or Ron Thom (Mr. Sutcliffe), are running out of places to store their awards, which include 15 Governor General’s Awards and Medals and an American Institute of Architects National Honor Award, among others. As the City of Toronto report states, “it’s difficult to overstate the significance of the contribution” of Shim-Sutcliffe to Canadian architecture.

So there’s that.

Open this photo in gallery

The library in the Craven Road House.

James Dow/James Dow

There’s also this: In the 1980s, twenty- and thirty-somethings began to advocate for the preservation of architecture from the 1950s and 60s. In 1987, for instance, Ms. Shim (born 1958) was part of a group that mounted an exhibition (with an accompanying catalogue) titled Toronto Modern Architecture 1945-65, after watching, in disgust, the elegant, glassy and iconic Shell/Bulova Tower fall in 1985 to make way for the Molson Indy. By 2005, with that groundwork established, folks such as myself (born 1968) were attending conferences such as “Conserving the Modern in Canada” at Trent University. So, to architecture aficionados born in the 1980s or 1990s, their “unobtainium” – a time that exists only in murky early memories – are in fact the 80s and 90s, and only through an examination of the photographs, texts and bricks-and-mortar architecture of those decades can they truly understand it.

Of course Mr. Hill wasn’t thinking of this in 1993 when he purchased a vacant 25-foot-by-93-foot lot for $65,000. Or when he challenged his colleague, Mr. Sutcliffe (both men were working at KPMB at the time) and Ms. Shim (Mr. Sutcliffe’s wife) to create something with the meagre $100,000 construction budget he could provide. And while he knew of their combined talent, he didn’t know they’d become international superstars.

“Brigitte and Howard were just opening their little office on Adelaide Street West, and they had one job at the time, and it was a bathroom renovation for [real estate developer and art collector] Murry Frum,” Mr. Hill says, laughing at the memory.

Open this photo in gallery

Bob Gundu/Bob Gundu

Open this photo in gallery

Top and bottom: The interior of the Craven Road Studio.

Bob Gundu/Bob Gundu

Of course by 2004, when Mr. Hill had saved up enough to purchase a portion of his south neighbour’s lot for an independent studio building, he knew he’d receive a world-class building. But when did he get the idea to turn both into heritage buildings? It was, he says, a “change in policy” at the city that gave him the idea.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re now open-minded enough to allow considering of contemporary – not just midcentury modernism from the fifties – they’re now interested in looking at modern, contemporary buildings that were done in the last couple of decades … and if they are done with enough care and attention they would be willing to list them.”

As we sit in Mr. Hill’s studio, surrounded by thick architectural volumes from the 1800s and awash in soft daylight from the light scoops above our heads – the architects created deeper scoops to the north and shallow scoops with concentrated fins to filter the harsh south light – I can see that “care and attention” with my own eyes.

Open this photo in gallery

The exterior of the Craven Road House.

Michael Awad/Michael Awad

Reading through the 75-page report, it’s clear the authors could sense it as well. They write of Shim-Sutcliffe’s “attention to landscape, materials, structure, craft, space and light” and make comparisons to the Italian master Carlo Scarpa (1906-1978), and that Finnish colossus, Alvar Aalto (1898-1976). They discuss how Mr. Hill’s programmatic requirements were met via a loft-like second floor office-library with 12-foot ceilings and a more intimate ground floor where a 7 1/2-foot ceiling shelters a kitchen, dining room and bedroom, and how wood construction and polished concrete floors kept costs down without sacrificing tactility or beauty. The authors note the building’s recessed entry and compare it to the work of H.H. Richardson, whose work inspired Toronto’s Old City Hall and the Ontario Legislature Building.

Most importantly, the city report fulfills all three requirements for heritage designation: Design or Physical Value, Historical or Associative Value, and Contextual Value (while too much to get into here, the full report is available online).

“Robert Hill has created an important urban ensemble in the heart of Toronto demonstrating that design is important and with limited resources you can make buildings that really matter,” Ms. Shim says.

And it really doesn’t matter if those buildings are from the 1890s or 1990s.

Story continues below advertisement

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies