 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices
The Architourist

A joyful dish of DIY for this Brantford, Ont. home

Dave LeBlanc
Dave LeBlanc
Brantford, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

The Brantford, Ont. home of Philip and Georgia Mete.

Cameron Snyder/Cameron Snyder

Try this any day of the week: stand beside a busy road and watch the cars. Grey, grey, dark grey, white, grey, dark blue, white; perhaps once you’ve counted 20 you’ll delight in one that’s orange or turquoise. Try it with umbrellas on a rainy day. Or winter coats. The shells people place around themselves are drab … few are the peacocks.

Sadly, the same is true with houses. But, sometimes, the front door offers a clue. Or the walls.

Wend your way along the winding streets of Brantford, Ont.’s Lansdowne Park – a garden city suburb created by Dominion Steel Co., just after the First World War to install workers in “ten types of houses … all of a quite harmonious English character” by architects Walter Scott and Lindsay A. Wardell of Hamilton (as reported in the November, 1921 issue of Construction) – and out will pop a canary-yellow front door surround by bubblegum-pink painted stucco.

Story continues below advertisement

Open that canary-yellow door – a talisman to ward off that cruel grey world – and a cornucopia of colour, texture, light-and-shadow, shape and decor shenanigans will delight and challenge the eye. But the world empty-nesters Philip and Georgia Mete have created isn’t frivolous; as their friend, Hamilton architect Bill Curran (of Their + Curran Architects) points out, “there is more to it than decorating … it has this otherworldliness to it,” comparing it to the Alice In Wonderland-inspired video for Tom Petty’s Don’t Come Around Here No More.

“I am no fan of citizen-designers … but this is special.”

He’s right: Open the door and scale and perspective shift as the hot pink staircase seems to lurch forward and black-and-white encaustic floor tiles meander into the background, disappearing into the distant kitchen. Overhead, a light fixture with a shade fabricated from ballpoint pen carcasses is the first of many chuckles the visitor will experience.

Open this photo in gallery

The hot pink staircase seems to lurch forward.

Cameron Snyder/Cameron Snyder

“I’d been looking for the right piece for here,” begins Ms. Mete, explaining that she’d seen the playful pen fixture in a design magazine but decided “Oh, I can do that” if she armed herself with a few boxes of Bics, a tiny drill bit and some Christmas ornament hooks.

“She took all the ink things out,” says her father, Ken Almas, 87. “She’s got pens for two lifetimes.”

Without Mr. Almas, it should be noted, the Mete house would have about 70 per cent less furniture. Although he spent his career as a chemist and ran a soap factory (that produced Mr. Bubble among other things), his carpentry skills are beyond that of the average amateur.

Open this photo in gallery

The light fixture in the dining room is made of papier-mâché.

Cameron Snyder/Cameron Snyder

Turning right into the dining room, Mr. Almas’s pieces, such as shelving and storage, are on display along with another light fixture, this one in papier-mâché, by Ms. Mete, who recently retired as co-publisher of The Haldimand Press. On the walls, naturally, Ms. Mete has applied a Dalmatian-print via stencil on the original, slightly bumpy plaster: “It took me nine days to do that, but I couldn’t stand this room before, it was too dull for me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

On the walls, Ms. Mete has applied a Dalmatian-print via stencil on the original, slightly bumpy plaster.

Cameron Snyder/Cameron Snyder

Heading into the reconfigured kitchen, it’s pale pink cabinetry with sexy brass pulls that draw the eye. On the other wall, surrounding the fridge, black cabinets play yang to the pink’s yin. To keep things (slightly) calm, walls and tile are white, and window frames a rich glossy white. The lime-green-legged table was pulled from Mr. Almas’s workroom, which was left in the house he moved into in 1966 … and it has the scars to prove it.

Open this photo in gallery

The lime-green-legged table was pulled from Ken Almas’s workroom.

Cameron Snyder/Cameron Snyder

To the get to the formal living room from here, the Metes have created “the Hobbit door,” a slightly-too-short, arched doorway where, previously, a blank wall created a lack of flow and frustration. To enter the new addition – a sunroom or informal living room – one enters via a wider, regular-sized opening.

Open this photo in gallery

The Malm fireplace in tangerine orange is prominent in the sunroom.

Cameron Snyder/Cameron Snyder

In the sunroom, prominent is the shipped-from-California, brand-spanking-new (but very 1960s-looking) Malm fireplace in tangerine orange. “I wasn’t expecting it to throw so much heat, I was thinking it was more decorative,” Ms. Mete says. Also of note are the low couches-on-wheels by Mr. Almas and upholstered by Ms. Mete, and Mr. Almas’s chunky, round, coffee table, which Ms. Mete decorated in a jaunty, Keith Haring-type scheme, and a sideboard Mr. Almas built using black walnut he had milled a half-century ago.

Open this photo in gallery

The master bedroom features black paint on a small portion of each side wall and the full wall behind one’s head.

Cameron Snyder/Cameron Snyder

Upstairs, coziness has been achieved in the master bedroom using trompe l’oeil: lying in bed, one feels “enveloped” around the head-and-shoulders by the simple application of black paint on a small portion of each side wall and the full wall behind one’s head. In the heated-floor bathroom, playfulness is restored – whew! – by a disco ball light fixture (made by Ms. Mete) over a restored, hot pink, claw foot tub.

Open this photo in gallery

The bathroom features a restored, hot pink, claw foot tub.

Cameron Snyder/Cameron Snyder

Down the staircase to the basement and Mr. Mete, an engineer, jokes that his sole contribution to the project – the couple moved in 3 1/2-years ago – was the jacking up and sagging beam reinforcement “with huge bolts and straps” to ensure the whole building didn’t fall over. Completely gutted by Ms. Mete and her father, this subterranean level sings with glossy turquoise floors (it took the father-and-daughter team two months to grind and prepare the dusty old concrete for the paint), a canary-yellow fireplace and a laundry room large enough for a 10-person family.

Open this photo in gallery

The subterranean level sings with glossy turquoise floors and a canary-yellow fireplace.

Cameron Snyder/Cameron Snyder

While a “serious” critic might dismiss the Mete house as just so much paint and silliness (that critic probably drives a grey sedan), there are those who will see past paint to the elbow grease, creativity, and joy at work. And it’s those folks, ultimately, who make the world a more joyful place.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s just so much detail,” finishes Mr. Curran as he flashes a sunshiny smile. “There’s just so much love that has gone into the house, and it was mainly just the two of them.”

Open this photo in gallery

Cameron Snyder/Cameron Snyder

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies