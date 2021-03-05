A plan to boost home ownership by Black families

When the redevelopment of Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood is complete, every family who lived there in Toronto Community Housing has the right to return to a new home. But those who were tenants will still not own anything. And this, says Isaac Olowolafe, is a problem. “There were families in the Black community living there for decades,” says Mr. Olowolafe, a venture capitalist, founder of Dream Maker Realty and member of the BlackNorth Initiative. “Now a lot of value has been created – but Black families, and others, won’t share in that value.”
Mr. Olowolafe and colleagues at the BlackNorth Initiative see this as a widespread problem. Black Canadians have a low rate of home ownership, having been shut out of the housing market by systemic racism. And even those who have adequate housing, like those who rent at Regent Park, miss out on the financial benefits of home ownership.
BlackNorth has an answer. The volunteer group has a plan that would allow working-class families to buy their own homes, through a mix of shared equity and special mortgage arrangements. This, they say, could help Black families by giving them a financial stake in their own homes.
The scheme, dubbed the BlackNorth Homeownership Bridge Program, aims to tackle a large gap between white and racialized Canadians. The rate of home ownership among Black families is anecdotally much lower, says Wes Hall, one of BlackNorth’s chairs and the executive chairman of Kingsdale Advisors. And this has broad implications for the social mobility of Black families.
“When you own a home, and you’re able to leverage your home – to start a business, to send your kids to university – it’s much easier to rise,” Mr. Hall says. “Everything that comes with success in this country comes, for the most part, with real estate.”
Mr. Hall, whose family came to Canada from Jamaica in the 1970s, knows this firsthand. His father and stepmother found factory jobs and were able to buy a house in Toronto’s Malvern neighbourhood. Later they borrowed against the house to help their seven children with their educations and careers. “If you ask my brothers and sisters,” Mr. Hall says, “we would never have received a university education if we hadn’t owned a home.”
The BlackNorth Initiative was created by The Canadian Council of Business Leaders Against Anti-Black Systemic Racism. It’s designed to bring businesses to take specific actions to end anti-Black systemic racism.
The Housing Bridge plan would take between 500 and 1,000 Black families with incomes between $40,000 and $85,000 and give them means to buy into Toronto’s housing market. The plan envisions homebuilders offering units at or below cost, involving existing not-for-profits such as Options for Homes and Habitat for Humanity.
Daniels, Diamond Corp., Kilmer Group and Tridel have each committed to be part of the program.
Each family would take out a mortgage that they could carry with their own income. Then a fund, gathering grants or loans from all three levels of government and from philanthropy, would cover the rest of the purchase price and retain a share of equity in the home. The homeowners would build some personal wealth; when they sell, the fund’s share could be redeployed to assist another family.
These measures are necessary, say Mr. Olowolafe and Mr. Hall, because systemic racism shapes the housing market in profound ways. Landlords and lenders often apply unfair standards to Black tenants and potential homeowners.
“Systemic racism has an inherent mechanism of feeding itself and feeding discrimination,” said Mwarigha, vice-president of Woodgreen Community Services, during a recent public discussion hosted by BlackNorth. “[Black] individuals, when they are put into the mortgage and underwriting system, they always come out unqualified.”
During the same event, Ene Underwood, CEO of Habitat For Humanity Greater Toronto Area, brought some sobering statistics: Black and racialized renters in Toronto are three times as likely to live in unsatisfactory accommodation. And based on the average income for Black people in Toronto, family home ownership is out of reach.
Against this backdrop, “governments seem to be focused on affordable rental housing,” Mr. Hall says. “And it’s great – but it doesn’t create wealth, at least for the people who live in it.”
His story is evidence of why this matters. In 2003, Mr. Hall was looking to launch his own investment advisory business – which would evolve into Kingsdale Advisors. And he needed seed capital. “And everyone turned me down,” he says now. But his bank – “thanks to one Black person” – agreed to a $100,000 mortgage on his house.
Mr. Hall acknowledges that not everyone will, as he did, end up in a prominent place on Bay Street. But helping some families build wealth and pass it on to the next generation “would be a win win,” he argues. “Everybody benefits.”