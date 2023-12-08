Open this photo in gallery: People walk through Centre Place on Aug. 24, 2015, in Melbourne, Australia. Melbourne is famous for having transformed dozens of alleyways in the downtown core into lively spaces lined with small restaurants.Darrian Traynor/AFP/Getty Images

When Nadia Galati was growing up around Dufferin and Eglinton, they’d pay visits to their grandparents, Alfonso and Caterina, who lived in the heavily Italian-Canadian enclave around Grace and College. They remember the warren of laneways in that neighbourhood not just as a place to play, but also as a hub of informal commercial activity.

“My grandmother both told me stories, and I also have memories of making things and [neighbours] selling to each other in the laneways,” says Mx. Galati, who runs Saffy, a planning and environmental design company. Their grandfather was a master carpenter and he retrofitted the garage behind their home with electricity and gas so it could serve as a workshop.

Mx. Galati hopes to carry on this tradition, albeit with a twist. They bought their grandparents’ house, with that garage, some years ago and are now trying to persuade the city to allow them to transform that space, which fronts onto Jersey Avenue, a partial laneway near Bickford Park, into a “cantina” – basically a small and very basic shop where one can buy sandwiches or after-school snacks, perhaps even patties. “I want to create something that’s a different kind of model.”

Open this photo in gallery: Nadia Galati in front of the Jersey Street garage of the home once owned by their grandparents. Mx. Galati wants to turn the space in a partial laneway near Toronto's Bickford Park into a retail shop, but needs a minor bylaw variance from the city.Galati Family

Many older Toronto neighbourhoods have laneways or streets, like Jersey, that are neither fish nor fowl: a single lane with garages on one side and houses on the other. In recent years, Toronto council altered its zoning bylaws to allow homeowners to build rental laneway suites, adding a residential use to spaces long considered to be principally the domain of garages and the occasional basketball hoop.

However, those who are familiar with the world of Toronto’s laneways understand that they’ve always been used for much more than car storage. Some have old and shuttered brick warehouses, evidence of long-gone wholesalers, while others are home to active small businesses – contractors’ workshops, maker spaces, the occasional car repair place, artists’ studios, and so on. Mx. Galati also mentions owners who make cheese or wine in their garages.

The arrival of as-of-right laneway suites opened the door ever so slightly to more sanctioned commercial uses as Toronto’s zoning bylaw allows for so-called “home occupation” uses. Certain types of small businesses can operate from a home, provided they don’t have too many employees and don’t see a steady stream of visitors.

Open this photo in gallery: Remnants found in the garage included crates made by master carpenter Alfonso Galati to carry his tools from Italy to Toronto when they moved to Canada in 1969. The paper affixed is part of landing papers for Galati and his wife, Caterina.Galati Family

Mx. Galati and their planning consultant, Blair Scorgie, are looking for a minor variance that would allow them to repurpose their grandparents’ garage as a cantina. But Mr. Scorgie, a partner at Sajecki Planning, has also pitched the city’s planning department on a proposal to go all the way and permit mixed-use development in all Toronto laneways. The proposal grew out of a 2018 research project carried out in partnership with the late Michelle Senayah, co-founder of the Laneway Project, and a team of graduate students at the University of Toronto’s faculty of geography and planning.

They’re hardly the first to dream about urbanizing Toronto laneways. Numerous plans, created by community activists, architects and planning scholars, have surfaced over the years, including one that would have added small-scale eateries in the service alley that runs south of Shuter between Yonge and Victoria, and another that offered up a blueprint for linking up the various laneway fragments in Kensington Market and turning them into a pedestrian-only retail zone.

Most of these ideas draw their inspiration from cities such as Tokyo or Melbourne. The latter is famous for having transformed dozens of alleyways in the downtown core into lively spaces lined with small restaurants and pubs. Perhaps the most renowned of all is Les Passages on the right bank of Paris, a warren of former alleys that were transformed in the latter 19th century into a network of ridiculously quaint arcades, the lives of which inspired the writings of philosopher and flaneur Walter Benjamin.

Mr. Scorgie points out that the status of mixed-use development in laneways is a bit of a “blind spot.” They’re permitted in graffiti alley, south of Queen West, and there are various long-standing retailers, like Karma Co-op elsewhere. Westbank’s high-rise complex on the old Honest Ed’s site has been fitted out with a retail laneway, and Mr. Scorgie says there are also possibilities around Little Jamaica. “There’s precedent at the neighbourhood level,” he adds. “I just want the city to think about it.”

One component of the city’s Expanding Housing Options in Neighbourhoods strategy, which in recent years legalized laneway suites, multiplexes and garden suites, involves allowing small-scale retail within neighbourhoods. In the decades prior to zoning bylaws, small greengrocers and convenience stores operated on residential side streets, and were eventually designated as “legal non-conforming uses.” But the council last year moved to lift zoning restrictions on such commercial activity.

The question is whether small-scale retail should now be formally allowed in laneways, given all the informal commercial uses that have long operated out of garages. The current state of play is ambiguous. “I don’t know what is legal and what is not,” Mr. Scorgie says.

Advocates like Mx. Galati point out that these spaces are highly walkable, and, for upstart businesses – both retail and small-scale offices – provide an alternative to the higher rents on commercial main streets.

Graig Uens, director of planning at Batory Management and a former City of Toronto planner, says pandemic and postlockdown shifts in mobility and commuting patterns have produced more small-scale economic activity in neighbourhoods that, prior to 2020, tended to empty out during the day as people went off to work. This large and seemingly permanent change suggests that laneways could play a role in the evolution of neighbourhoods.

One of the architects of the EHON strategy, Mr. Uens argues that the city should give this idea a chance across the entire breadth of Toronto’s laneway network instead of fussing with pilot projects. “I would err on the side of being less cautious.”

Of course, these ideas will have to pass muster with the traditionally rigid demands of various city agencies – waste management, fire, etc. – while squaring with existing, although increasingly antiquated, rules such as minimum on-site parking provision for office uses.

And, as Mx. Galati notes, there are the neighbours to think about. The nostalgic era of laneway wine-making has – at least in their neighbourhood – been eclipsed by gentrification, and the concerns of homeowners who may not have grown up in this kind of milieu. Getting approval for their cantina “is not going to be easy,” they concede. “I think we’ll probably all have some spicy conversations.”

Open this photo in gallery: Caterina and Alfonso Galati in their Bickford Park home, most likely taken in the mid-1990s.Galati Family

Still, Mx. Galati says, “I think we’re also in this moment, that the city deserves different and future generations deserve different. Let’s call a spade a spade. Toronto is in a crisis mode. We need to be able to make space for other people and different kinds of people, who live different kinds of lives and have different perspectives of how the city should be. There’s an appetite for change.”

An appetite that will, perhaps, be sated by the salami and provolone sandwiches Mx. Galati intends to serve up someday in an unprepossessing cantina on Jersey Avenue.