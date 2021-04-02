 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Toronto Real Estate

Register
AdChoices

A renovation focused on wood and light

Ximena Gonzalez
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Graham McLeod and Tim O’Fallon’s corner unit in a 150-year-old building at the heart of Toronto’s Riverdale district.

Steven Evans/Handout

On a quiet street corner at the heart of Toronto’s Riverdale district stands a 150-year-old building, originally a dairy, that encloses three elongated units of different configurations. The corner unit is Graham McLeod and Tim O’Fallon’s home.

Mr. McLeod purchased the 1,432-square-foot home in 2004. “As soon as I saw it, I just fell in love,” he says. “I knew that I wanted to be back in a house, but this had the characteristics of a loft in the form of a house – so it was perfect.”

A screen of trees and a cedar hedge create a buffer between the street and the privacy of the home. Through south and east facing windows, the unit looks into a small front garden lined with trees that give the outdoor space a courtyard feel.

Story continues below advertisement

When you walk into First Avenue residence, you walk into an ethereal space filled with natural light and grounded by subtle wood details. But it wasn’t always like this, the building was first adapted for residential use in the 1980s, and while the previous owners had done some renovations, the space could be improved. “The ceiling height is fantastic,” Mr. McLeod describes. “I knew it had a lot of potential.”

Open this photo in gallery

The First Avenue residence is an ethereal space filled with natural light and grounded by subtle wood details.

Steven Evans/Handout

After a stint working abroad, Mr. McLeod and Mr. O’Fallon wanted to return to a renewed home. In 2018 they hired Plant, a Toronto-based landscape and architecture firm they worked with a decade ago for the renovation of the garden. “We liked their aesthetic immediately,” Mr. McLeod remembers. “We were really happy with the yard.”

Collaborating remotely with lead architect Lisa Dietrich and Plant partner Lisa Rapoport, Mr. McLeod and Mr. O’Fallon developed their vision for the home. Initially, they wanted to do something about the “clunky” stairwell and a larger master bedroom with an ensuite. The couple had a budget of $500,000 for the renovation – which expanded beyond the initial scope of the plan.

Open this photo in gallery

The stairwell visually divides each floor and functions as a vessel for natural light from the skylight installed above.

Steven Evans/Handout

“[Ms. Dietrich and Ms. Rapoport] wanted to hear from us about what we wanted to accomplish,” Mr. McLeod says. “… They really came up with ideas to enable our vision and what we intended to use the space for.”

The designers at Plant saw the potential of the space too. “There’s a tremendous amount of light and this very high ceiling,” Ms. Rapoport says, highlighting the unique proportions of the unit: long, narrow, with high ceilings.

The removal of outdated carpets and flooring, as well as unnecessary partition walls exposed the central elements of the space’s ambience: light and wood. Together they would create a modern yet warm environment in which to live, work and play.

“We opened up the whole ceiling and did new lighting everywhere,” Ms. Rapoport says. Plant also installed new windows with walnut frames in the first floor to match the front door and the recently renovated kitchen.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the renovation, the couple’s sizeable art collection had been scattered around the house. “It looked good, but we didn’t love it,” Mr. McLeod says. In response, the design team consolidated most of the collection in a strategically-lit single wall along the stairwell.

Open this photo in gallery

On the main floor, the dining room ceiling is 11 feet high.

Steven Evans/Handout

Each of the three floors of the First Avenue residence has its own unique character, but there’s also a sense of interconnectedness and continuity among spaces both vertically and horizontally. “We’ve built each floor in a way that … there’s a kind of place for everything in the way you would have in an old steamer trunk,” Ms. Rapoport says.

The stairwell plays a key role in this. Located in an unconventional position at the middle of the space and running along the north wall, the stairwell visually divides each floor and provides a central structure that functions as a vertical connector and a vessel for natural light from the skylight installed above.

“It’s just so dramatic how different that area is,” Mr. McLeod says.

Open this photo in gallery

The couple’s art collection hangs along the north wall of the stairwell.

Steven Evans/Handout

The stairwell structure on the second floor was rebuilt with white oak, and a pane of glass was installed to replace an encasing wall to open up the space visually. Besides letting light through, the new waterfall stair draws attention to the couple’s art collection hung along the north wall. At night, discrete light fixtures bring the nuances of the design to life, like a custom-made hand-rail whose powder-coated steel grip is underlined by a cherry wood insert.

The kitchen and dining room share the open layout of the main floor. Initially, the dining room’s floor was below level, breaking up the flow of the space and creating an excess of empty space – the ceiling is 11 feet high at this level. Now the kitchen and dining room are on a level, and a sculptural Vitis Pendant chandelier by Rich Brilliant Willing hangs over the dining table. “I really like having lighting that actually has a presence,” Ms. Rapoport notes.

Story continues below advertisement

Upon landing on the second floor, a change of the stairwell’s layout creates a more efficient use of the space, and a series of bubble lights hanging at different heights from the ceiling 10 ft. above connects the living room and the study. Cherry wood paneling defines the unique character of each space. “The idea is that, yes, there’s a difference between one side and the other, but [the design] is trying to find a way of making that [space] cohesive,” Ms. Rapoport says. Walls are not necessary.

The renovation radically changed this floor. Reclaimed white oak flooring was installed to match the new stairwell, and cherry wood panelling cleverly conceals a bulkhead running lengthwise along the south-facing wall and connects the living space to the study, where a built-in bookshelf at one end of the space is the defining element.

Open this photo in gallery

The cozy living space has reclaimed white oak flooring and cherry wood panelling.

Steven Evans/Handout

“Lighting this floor was tremendously difficult,” Ms. Rapoport admits. “Something just didn’t feel right about just zoning: this is the office and this is the living room.” Instead, the team opted to use pot lights strategically positioned to highlight the art and some of the wood.

While the couple loved Plant’s design on paper, they were stunned with the results. “Now that it’s come to life… it’s really dramatic, really beautiful,” Mr. McLeod says. The living room is the couple’s favourite space in the house. “It’s just very relaxing,” Mr. O’Fallon says.

Up the stairs, on the third floor, the master bedroom and dressing room are warmed by the pine sub-flooring, original to the building, and pot lights discretely enhance the texture of the walnut wood cabinetry of the closets. A well-concealed Murphy bed can quickly transform the dressing room into a guest room.

Open this photo in gallery

The master bedroom and dressing room are warmed by the pine sub-flooring, original to the building.

Steven Evans/Handout

While initially the couple wanted to build a penthouse to make room for a spacious master bedroom, Ms. Dietrich and Ms. Rapoport offered a more efficient solution. “There was a point where they made a decision that if they were going to spend that much money, they would rather … put that money actually into making the other floors better.” The couple followed Plant’s advice and the renovation was completed last November.

Story continues below advertisement

“The whole process was really driven by Plant to create a space that was modern but warm – and functional, too,” Mr. McLeod says. “They had a really good sense of how we use the space and how we wanted to continue to enjoy it.”

Open this photo in gallery

Steven Evans/Handout

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies