Done Deal

Added $140,000 gets keys to North York house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
11 Mallaby Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $988,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,128,000 (June, 2021)

Taxes: $4,672 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing and buyers’ agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

This two-storey house has a unique design, linked to its neighbour only at the garage. But its family-friendly size and location persuaded one couple, who were already renting in the area, to make a strong offer of $140,000 over the asking price.

“There are four bedrooms and also a sunroom addition off the main-floor family room,” said agent Bill Thom, who represented both the buyers and sellers.

“Zion Heights [Middle School] is a three-minute walk from this house. And the skateboard park, tennis courts, a community centre with a swimming pool, and a library are all there, so it’s a perfect location for the buyers.”

What they got

The roughly 50-year-old house sits on a 34- by 103-foot lot abutting the eastern edge of Cummer Parkette.

The interiors are well kept with a remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite and ceramic finishes, and updated hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. The combined family room and solarium has a brick fireplace, pot lights and sliding doors to a patio.

The basement is unfinished.

The agent’s take

“It’s a linked home – not detached or a semi – so there are very few on the market at any given time,” Mr. Thom said.

“One more strength is it backs onto the park.”

“The location is excellent, so it’s not too close but not too far from the TTC and it’s one bus to the subway,” Mr. Thom said.

