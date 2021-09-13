After an accepted offer falls through, seller gets new bid for $104,000 more

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

66 Seneca Hill Dr., Toronto

Asking price: $968,000 (June, 2021)

Selling price: $1,204,000 (June, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $622,000 (September, 2011)

Taxes: $3,970 (2020)

Days on the market: one

Listing and buyer’s agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

The action

This semi-detached back split house was sold sight-unseen last year when in-person visits were on hold due to concerns over COVID-19. But the sale was conditional on the buyer being able to inspect the property, and an uncooperative tenant scuppered the $1.1-million deal. The house was relisted this summer after the tenant moved out, and a new buyer quickly made a pre-emptive offer of $1.204-million.

“The buyer did see it and was ready – they know the neighbourhood and live there – so they made a good enough bully [offer] that the sellers would take it without waiting for the offer date,” said agent Bill Thom.

“So, the seller made another $104,000 after a year.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The roughly 50-year-old house has five levels of living space with entrances on three of them. Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.

Built into the contours of a 30-by-120-foot lot, this roughly 50-year-old house has five levels of living space with entrances on three of them, including a side door to the basement.

In the last ten years the roof, windows and doors have been replaced, and new operating systems and hardwood floors have been installed.

The layout has a kitchen and combined living and dining area on the main floor. The back half of the home is arranged with three bedrooms on the upper level and a fourth bedroom and family room below. The family room has a brick fireplace and direct access to the patio and in-ground pool.

The lower level has a guest bedroom and recreation room, as well as one of the home’s three four-piece bathrooms.

For parking, there is a built-in garage.

The agent’s take

“Back split, five-level semis are the most desirable semis one can find because it’s the biggest and most convenient with separate entrances,” said Mr. Thom.

Story continues below advertisement

“And it’s somewhat updated.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.