Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: This two-storey house was built on a 26- by 170-foot lot over 100 years ago.Soare Productions

213 Glenview Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2,195,000 (April, 2023)

Previous asking price: $2.495-million (October, 2022)

Selling price: $2,485,000 (April, 2023)

Previous selling price: $384,000 (November, 1996)

Taxes: $10,680 (2022)

Property days on market: 15

Listing agents: Carol Lome, Brayden Irwin and Keegan Irwin, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

THE ACTION

Open this photo in gallery: The immaculate home includes formal living room and dining room.Soare Productions

Buyers showed little interest in this four-bedroom house last fall when it was priced at $2.495-million, so it was taken off the market. When neighbouring properties began to sell this spring, it was relisted, but with an asking price significantly reduced at $2.195-million.

“There was a significant increase in demand on the buy side and there was still a lack of inventory, so we started to see properties selling in multiple offers again,” said agent Brayden Irwin.

“It really coincided with when the Bank of Canada signalled they weren’t going to be raising rates anymore, so all of a sudden buyers came off the sidelines.”

Although a dare had been set on which to review offers, three would-be buyers delivered bids for the property within 24 hours of the relisting, and the seller closed a deal for $2.485-million.

“The seller didn’t want to be in a situation where maybe something else came to market between then and their offer date that might catch the attention of these very interested parties,” Mr. Irwin said.

WHAT THEY GOT

Open this photo in gallery: The home was recently refreshed and expanded to encompass 1,822 square feet of living space.Soare Productions

This two-storey house was built on a 26- by 170-foot lot more than 100 years ago.

It was recently refreshed and expanded to encompass 1,822 square feet of living space, including a family room with heated flooring, skylights, and French doors to a south-facing deck, patio and gazebo.

Formal living and dining rooms remain, along with a recreation area downstairs.

For parking, there is a garage and front pad.

THE AGENT’S TAKE

Open this photo in gallery: The deck is south-facing and includes a gazebo.Soare Productions

“It’s a fairly typical home in the neighbourhood, although this had a fourth bedroom and a main-floor family room addition, which is a big draw,” Mr. Irwin said.

“The other thing that’s unique with this street is that the lots are extra deep, so this one was 170 feet deep, which was quite nice for a lovely back yard. It was a little gardening oasis in the middle of the city.”