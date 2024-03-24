Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty

31 Woodmans Court, Kitchener, Ont.

Asking price: $1,299,900 (February, 2024)

Selling price: $1,435,000 (February, 2024)

Previous selling price: $1.25-million (August, 2021); $940,000 (August, 2020); $666,000 (June, 2014); $333,543 (July, 1998)

Taxes: $8,290 (2023)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agent: Faisal Susiwala, Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty

The action

Open this photo in gallery: Like the main floor, the basement has three bedrooms, a full bathroom and an entertaining area with a fireplace.Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty

Agent Faisal Susiwala listed this three-bedroom bungalow after Family Day hoping buyers were done waiting for interest rates to drop and would resume their house hunting in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. By all metrics, shoppers were revved up: 51 booked tours and six filed offers.

“There was pent up demand because people weren’t doing anything and were not actively looking from September onwards,” said Mr. Susiwala.

“The unintended consequence of being on the market when there’s very little inventory is it created a bidding war.

“And it’s a bungalow, which are in high demand since it’s not a type of property we see a lot of in the marketplace now.”

The owners hoped to at least recoup the $1.25-million they paid for the house in 2021, and ended up surpassing that by $185,000.

“They bought in kind of in the peak of the market, so their primary object was to try to get what they paid, but we did better than that,” Mr. Susiwala said.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: The home has a contemporary eat-in kitchen with access to a southeast-facing patio and hot tub on a 50- by 160-foot lot.Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty

At the end of a cul-de-sac, this 26-year-old bungalow provides 1,850 square feet of living space and a triple garage. The roof, heating and cooling systems were recently replaced.

The home has a contemporary eat-in kitchen with access to a southeast-facing patio and hot tub on a 50- by 160-foot lot.

Like the main floor, the basement has three bedrooms, a full bathroom and an entertaining area with a fireplace. It also has a wet bar and a separate entrance.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: 'And it’s a bungalow, which are in high demand since it’s not a type of property we see a lot of in the marketplace now.'Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty

“It’s in a very nice location in Doon, which is a very prestigious area close to Conestoga College and [Highway] 401,” Mr. Susiwala said.

“It backs onto the green belt, so it has a nice, pie-shaped lot. And it has the ability to create an in-law suite on the lower level.”