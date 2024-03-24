31 Woodmans Court, Kitchener, Ont.
Asking price: $1,299,900 (February, 2024)
Selling price: $1,435,000 (February, 2024)
Previous selling price: $1.25-million (August, 2021); $940,000 (August, 2020); $666,000 (June, 2014); $333,543 (July, 1998)
Taxes: $8,290 (2023)
Days on the market: Nine
Listing agent: Faisal Susiwala, Re/Max Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty
The action
Agent Faisal Susiwala listed this three-bedroom bungalow after Family Day hoping buyers were done waiting for interest rates to drop and would resume their house hunting in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. By all metrics, shoppers were revved up: 51 booked tours and six filed offers.
“There was pent up demand because people weren’t doing anything and were not actively looking from September onwards,” said Mr. Susiwala.
“The unintended consequence of being on the market when there’s very little inventory is it created a bidding war.
“And it’s a bungalow, which are in high demand since it’s not a type of property we see a lot of in the marketplace now.”
The owners hoped to at least recoup the $1.25-million they paid for the house in 2021, and ended up surpassing that by $185,000.
“They bought in kind of in the peak of the market, so their primary object was to try to get what they paid, but we did better than that,” Mr. Susiwala said.
What they got
At the end of a cul-de-sac, this 26-year-old bungalow provides 1,850 square feet of living space and a triple garage. The roof, heating and cooling systems were recently replaced.
The home has a contemporary eat-in kitchen with access to a southeast-facing patio and hot tub on a 50- by 160-foot lot.
Like the main floor, the basement has three bedrooms, a full bathroom and an entertaining area with a fireplace. It also has a wet bar and a separate entrance.
The agent’s take
“It’s in a very nice location in Doon, which is a very prestigious area close to Conestoga College and [Highway] 401,” Mr. Susiwala said.
“It backs onto the green belt, so it has a nice, pie-shaped lot. And it has the ability to create an in-law suite on the lower level.”