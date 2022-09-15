Special to The Globe and Mail

Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty

241 Humbercrest Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,070,700 (June, 2022)

Previous asking price: $1,999,000 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $2,070,700 (June, 2022)

Previous selling prices: $715,000 (July, 2008); $420,000 (November, 2007)

Taxes: $5,442 (2022)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Jeanette Grant, Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty

The house, situated in Warren Park, has three bedrooms.Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty

The action

Agent Jeanette Grant was busy selling Toronto and Muskoka properties for clients and by May, when she was able to list her own three-bedroom home, the seller’s market had turned for the worse. She quickly revised her original strategy of listing low to attain a higher price.

“I originally listed it for a few days at a lower price of $1,999,000 with an offer date and the goal of getting just a bit over list price,” Ms. Grant said.

“There weren’t a ton of showing on anyone’s listings that week. Buyers were perched on fences thinking about what to do and nervous about the economy.”

In June, Ms. Grant relisted the house and adjusted her asking price slightly upward to $2,070,700, open to offers at any time.

”I relisted at a higher price – and exactly what I wanted – in step with the changing buyer sentiment,” Ms. Grant said. “It worked. I sold it in three days with a firm, full price offer.”

The kitchen exits to a deck, backyard and double garage.Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty

What they got

This two-storey house was built on a 25- by 111-foot lot in 1920. Its renovation was part of a TV series in 2007.

The hardwood flooring is Costa Rican teak. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and the kitchen, with quartz countertops, exits to a deck, backyard and double garage. There are pot lights in the lower-level recreation room and bathroom.

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace.Royal LePage Lakes of Muskoka Realty

The agent’s take

“It has a different look to it, almost a cottagey feel outside with an open, stylish interior,” Ms. Grant said.

“It was renovated 15 years ago for a TV show, which I further updated, so the finishes were still very fresh.”

