Agent/investor cashes out of downtown Toronto condo on market high

33 Charles St., E., No. 2702, Toronto

Asking price: $615,000 (March, 2021)

Selling price: $625,000 (March, 2021)

Previous selling prices: $358,250 (May, 2016); $334,000 (December, 2011); $267,524 (April, 2010)

Taxes: $2,099 (2020)

Days on the market: Two

Listing agent: Jose Arias, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The action

With the mortgage up for renewal and tight supply in the area buoying prices, agent Jose Arias chose to sell his investment property in the Casa condo complex this spring. The decision paid off with an over-asking offer submitted after only two days on the market.

“Luckily, the tenant had gone away for a month, so it gave me the perfect opportunity to list it,” Mr. Arias said.

“But because of the neighbourhood and building, it didn’t last very long.”

What they got

This 495-square-foot unit was built about 10 years ago in the first phase of the three-tower development, yet it still has a contemporary feel with nine-foot ceiling and full-height windows.

A balcony runs along an open principal room outfitted with hardwood floors. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Sliding doors open to the bedroom.

The unit comes with laundry facilities. Monthly fees of $378 cover the cost of water and heating.

The agent’s take

“If you compare it to new units in other Casa buildings, the layout for those smaller units are really tough to furnish because you have a lot of hallway and not much living space,” Mr. Arias said.

“This has a nice setup, like a nice square box, so at one point, I had an eight-footer couch in there.”

The building has a gym, rooftop pool and terrace and is within an easy walk of shops, eateries and the subway station. “The amenities are really nice,” Mr. Arias said.

“It’s right at Yonge and Bloor, so everything is accessible to you.”

