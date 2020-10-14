 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Ajax home sells quickly as inventory shrinks

Sydnia Yu
Ajax, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
15 McNicol Cres., Ajax, Ont.

Asking price: $779,000

Selling price: $805,000

Previous selling prices: $470,000 (2014); $254,089 (2005)

Taxes: $4,982 (2020)

Days on the market: three

Listing agents: Cameron Weir and Scott Hanton, The Weir Team

The action

The eat-in kitchen has new countertops and backsplashes.

This three-bedroom house on a 44-foot-by-69-foot corner lot in Toronto’s eastern suburbs was slated to go on the market in late summer in conjunction with the completion of the owner’s next home. However, the pandemic caused the owners to reconsider that timeline.

“With fears that the GTA market would tank for a long period of time, there was a push by the sellers to list immediately in case prices dropped,” agent Scott Hanton said.

“I advised that we wait and see [as] … there’s no point in selling to someone who may not be able to close or put yourself in a situation where you could be without a home for a few weeks or months.”

The wait paid off as available inventory in Ajax began to quickly dry up in July. The 15-year-old home got three bids in three days and sold over-asking.

What they got

There are formal and casual entertaining areas on the main floor.

This two-storey house has a contemporary layout with both formal and casual entertaining areas on the main floor, as well as an office and open recreation area in the basement.

The eat-in kitchen has new countertops and backsplashes and there’s a walkout to the deck and fenced backyard. There are four bathrooms in the house and an attached garage.

The agent’s take

“It was a corner lot with no immediate properties to the west or south, so with all the well-placed windows, the house was always bright and cheery,” Mr. Hanton said.

“[Furthermore], the Ajax Sportsplex is a world class sports facility and an incredible neighbourhood amenity steps away from McNicol Crescent.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

