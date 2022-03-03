Special to The Globe and Mail

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

28 Trowell Lane, Ajax, Ont.

Asking price: $799,000 (January, 2022)

Selling price: $999,000 (January, 2022)

Taxes: $3,667 (2021)

Monthly maintenance fee: $203

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Agent Ira Jelinek followed a tried-and-true method of attracting multiple buyers when he posted this condominium townhouse in Ajax, about 50 kilometres east of Toronto, for what he considered a bargain price of $799,000. Twenty-three offers came in, with the keys going to a bid of $999,000.

“It had three bedrooms, three washrooms and it was affordable,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“If you want to buy in a freehold townhouse with similar square footage, you’re looking at probably [spending] $1.25-million.”

What they got

This end unit has a traditional two-storey layout with a street level entrance and an attached garage and a fenced-in back yard.

The kitchen is at the rear of the house, along with a dining area with sliding doors to a wide deck. There are open family rooms with hardwood flooring and pot lights on the main and lower levels.

Upstairs, the largest bedroom contains a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom.

Monthly fees of $203 cover the cost of water, landscaping, and snow removal.

The agent’s take

“When you find condo townhouses, the majority of them are a stacked product with a basement unit, one on the main floor, and the second and third floor for a separate unit,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“This was unique because it’s like a single-family house.”

“It’s in the heart of Ajax, so it had good amenities, good shopping and good restaurants close by,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“And it’s close to the VIA Rail, so it’s a super central location.”

