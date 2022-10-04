Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

1420 Old York Rd., Burlington, Ont.

Asking price: $999,900 (July, 2022)

Selling price: $1,025,000 (July, 2022)

Previous selling price: $812,000 (April, 2019)

Taxes: $4,525 (2022)

Days on the market: nine

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The main floor has three bedrooms, including one with a southwest-facing deck.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This summer, agent Jenelle Cameron found it challenging to find buyers for her properties, but the exception was this three-bedroom bungalow on a one-acre lot in a rural area four kilometres north of the Royal Botanical Gardens in Burlington, Ont. The property had 15 visitors and three of them produced offers within nine days of the home being put on the market.

“There were two properties I had listed at the same time as that one that still hadn’t moved [by September], and one had three price reductions,” Ms. Cameron said. “So it’s very hit or miss right now.”

“It made me feel confident in the market that we ended up with lots of activity and three offers, which is something we haven’t seen in a few months.”

What they got

The kitchen has been updated.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This detached brick house sits on a 60- by 728-foot lot.

The main floor has three bedrooms, including one with a southwest-facing deck. The kitchen has been updated, as has the four-piece bathroom. The lower level also has its own updated kitchen and two guest bedrooms.

The home comes with a double garage and a driveway that could park eight vehicles.

The agent’s take

The house sits on a 60- by 728-foot lot.Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“It’s a beautiful lot, wide and long, and it backs onto a ravine, so if you’re looking for space and privacy, this is the perfect place,” Ms. Cameron said.

“The sellers did a lot of the upgrades and the landscaping at the back, and they built a beautiful gazebo and firepit, which seemed like a simple thing, but people loved it.”

“It’s five minutes away from all the restaurants and shops in Burlington, so it seems like it’s out of the way, but it’s not; it’s a perfect scenario,” Ms. Cameron said.

