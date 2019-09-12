 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Ancaster, Ont., home sells quickly, but under asking price

Done Deal

Ancaster, Ont., home sells quickly, but under asking price

Sydnia Yu
Ancaster, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
34 Charterhouse Cres., Ancaster, Ont.

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $782,000

Previous selling price: $428,500 (2010); $406,500 (2005); $247,000 (1995)

Taxes: $6,483 (2018)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Michael St. Jean, St. Jean Realty Inc.

The action

The home has a formal living room.

A dozen-or-so shoppers toured this two-storey house near the Dundas Valley Conservation Area over a couple of weeks either side of Canada Day. Even with competition from a handful of other nearby dwellings also for sale, this one closed a deal within three weeks.

“For Ancaster standards, this went fairly quick,” agent Michael St. Jean said.

“It’s about an average of 30 [days on market], or sometimes a little more since it’s a bit of a higher price bracket for the Hamilton area.”

What they got

The yard has a covered deck, water feature and perennial gardens.

This 2,547-square-foot house was built in the late 1980s on a 48-foot-by-125-foot lot. There is an attached double garage and a private yard with a covered deck, a water feature and perennial gardens.

There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms and an eat-in kitchen, as well as casual recreation areas on the main and lower levels.

The agent’s take

There are rec rooms on both the main and lower levels.

“It’s in old Ancaster and it’s in the Ancaster Heights community that is well known and highly desirable,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“All around Ancaster Heights, there are walking trails and conservation [lands], so it has a very scenic feel, with older trees and bigger lots. And for commuters, you can literally get on the highway in to two or three minutes.”

The house itself is in solid shape for its age. “The home has awesome bones,” Mr. St. Jean said.

“The majority of buyers are looking for a family home where they can raise their kids and put them in good schools.”

