55 Sunnydene Cres., Toronto

Asking price: $6,295,000 (September, 2023)

Selling price: $6,295,000 (October, 2023)

Previous selling price: $2.9-million (December, 2018)

Taxes: $24,172 (2023)

Days on the market: Eight

Listing agents: Nigel Denham and Penny Brown, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

This four-bedroom house sold at the full asking price within eight days of being listed, a feat the agent credited to its sophisticated design, courtesy of architect Richard Wengle.

“What made this property unique, but threw some people off, is it’s a reverse walkout,” said agent Nigel Denham. “You walk into the front door into the basement.”

“But your lower level didn’t feel like a lower level. It had beautiful tall ceilings and most rooms had large windows.

“I was anticipating a less robust fall market,” Mr. Denham said. “But that being said, across Toronto and blue-chip neighbourhoods like Lawrence Park, good real estate with good renovations are still being absorbed in an efficient amount of time. So we hit the bull’s-eye on the price.”

What they got

This two-storey house, originally built into the incline of a 61- by 127-foot lot in 1982, was recently fully renovated with cutting-edge upgrades, like a wraparound pantry with two entrances in the kitchen, and a temperature-controlled wine racking system for 750 bottles off the dining room.

The main and lower levels offer several entertaining areas, including a living room with 13-foot ceilings, an oversized fireplace and access to a putting green and deck above the double garage.

The agent’s take

“They hired Richard Wengle, one of Toronto’s most notable architects, to re-envision the house, so the old wooden stairs [were] ripped out and an architectural, glass-and-steel staircase was installed, and walls were opened up to create dramatic, beautiful spaces,” Mr. Denham said.

“All the finishes were top of the line, and the millwork was superb.”

Outdoor spaces were also luxurious. “They created a backyard oasis with a pool, a hot tub with a waterfall and an outdoor kitchen with a commercial-grade pizza oven,” Mr. Denham said.