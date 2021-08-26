 Skip to main content
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Architect-directed renovation upscales Baby Point house

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Sotheby's International Realty Canada

74 Baby Point Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $6,999,995 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $6,812,500 (May, 2021)

Previous selling price: $1,925,625 (June, 2012)

Taxes: $19,790, (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: John Genereaux and Jennifer Chan, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

The house was renovated in 2018 by Batay-Csorba Architects.



This redesigned, four-bedroom house sits on a 0.8-acre lot fronting onto the Baby Point Club and backing onto parkland along the Humber River. Online resources provided by the agents, including a “day-in-the-life” style video, drew interested buyers to the property and, within days, a $6,812,500 bid.

“The market seemed to be very strong in May and there was a lack of inventory for this type of home in Baby Point,” Mr. Genereaux said. “And this style of lot backing onto Humber River is one-of-a-kind.

What they got

The lot backs onto parkland along the Humber River.



A 2018 renovation by Batay-Csorba Architects married the two-storey home’s existing arts and crafts design with modern amenities and materials.

A large addition created a primary bedroom with cathedral ceilings, a wall of windows and one of six bathrooms. Directly below, an eat-in kitchen was outfitted with herringbone floors, a massive island and built-in seating.

Other luxuries range from fireplaces in the living and dining rooms to wet bars in a glass-enclosed office and a bedroom in the basement.

The agent’s take

An addition created a wall of windows.



“You don’t often get 100 [feet] by 350 feet [of land] and an extensive, architectural masterpiece,” Mr. Genereaux said.

“It has the character of the 1900s and was modernized to today’s buyers’ standards.”

There is extensive woodwork inside and out, including a cabana, treehouse and infrared sauna.

“A lot of people have saunas, but they loved the fact it was outdoors, and you could view nature,” Mr. Genereaux said. “It was very soothing.”

“The backyard and seating area behind the garage is just paradise; you feel like you’re in Muskoka.”

