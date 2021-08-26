Architect-directed renovation upscales Baby Point house

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

74 Baby Point Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $6,999,995 (May, 2021)

Selling price: $6,812,500 (May, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $1,925,625 (June, 2012)

Taxes: $19,790, (2020)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: John Genereaux and Jennifer Chan, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery The house was renovated in 2018 by Batay-Csorba Architects. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This redesigned, four-bedroom house sits on a 0.8-acre lot fronting onto the Baby Point Club and backing onto parkland along the Humber River. Online resources provided by the agents, including a “day-in-the-life” style video, drew interested buyers to the property and, within days, a $6,812,500 bid.

“The market seemed to be very strong in May and there was a lack of inventory for this type of home in Baby Point,” Mr. Genereaux said. “And this style of lot backing onto Humber River is one-of-a-kind.

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The lot backs onto parkland along the Humber River. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

A 2018 renovation by Batay-Csorba Architects married the two-storey home’s existing arts and crafts design with modern amenities and materials.

Story continues below advertisement

A large addition created a primary bedroom with cathedral ceilings, a wall of windows and one of six bathrooms. Directly below, an eat-in kitchen was outfitted with herringbone floors, a massive island and built-in seating.

Other luxuries range from fireplaces in the living and dining rooms to wet bars in a glass-enclosed office and a bedroom in the basement.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery An addition created a wall of windows. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“You don’t often get 100 [feet] by 350 feet [of land] and an extensive, architectural masterpiece,” Mr. Genereaux said.

“It has the character of the 1900s and was modernized to today’s buyers’ standards.”

There is extensive woodwork inside and out, including a cabana, treehouse and infrared sauna.

“A lot of people have saunas, but they loved the fact it was outdoors, and you could view nature,” Mr. Genereaux said. “It was very soothing.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The backyard and seating area behind the garage is just paradise; you feel like you’re in Muskoka.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.