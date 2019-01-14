Asking price for aging Toronto home low-balled for a speed sale

3 Rondeau Dr., Toronto
Asking price: $998,000
Selling price: $1,180,100
Taxes: $5,545 (2018)
Days on the market: seven
Listing agent: Bill Thom, Re/Max Realtron Bill Thom Group Realty Inc.
The action
Agent Bill Thom believed the aging state of this two-storey home might turn buyers off, but a deeply discounted price might still draw them in. So it was listed under $1-million in October and an offer was firmed up within a week.
“The market is tough, and the house needed a lot of work, so I advised the seller it was better to price it sensationally, below $1-million … so it sold about 20-per-cent over asking,” Mr. Thom said.
“If we did it the conventional way, we’d have to go through a home inspection, which would take a few days, and then it would likely fall through the first time, then the second time [perhaps].”
What they got
The backyard of this four-bedroom house on a 66-by-120-foot property backs onto the sports fields of AY Jackson Secondary School.
Aside from newly installed windows and roofing, the interior is relatively untouched. There are formal living and dining rooms, a separate family room with a stone fireplace, and a kitchen with backyard access.
The most luxurious bedroom is on the second floor with a walk-in closet and four-piece en suite, which is one of four bathrooms. Two guest rooms are located off the lower level recreation room.
The agent’s take
“It has potential as it’s two-storeys with four bedrooms and a double car garage,” Mr. Thom said.
“[Furthermore] it’s on a very special corner lot. It’s facing a small crescent and on the other side perpendicular to this street is a dead end and the house is at the end of it.”
