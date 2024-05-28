In Niagara Falls, The Exchange offers a cultural hub for locals and tourists alike

Open this photo in gallery: The Exchange in Niagara Falls, Ont. Architecture and landscape architecture by DTAH.Dave LeBlanc/The Globe and Mail

Although it celebrated its 25th birthday only a few years ago, Las Vegas’s “18b Arts District” – it encompasses 18 blocks just southwest of downtown – is, to an arts lover and a non-gambler such as myself, the most interesting thing about that city. A mix of art galleries, retro furniture shops, cafés, bars and boutiques, it has given Las Vegas residents something to call their own in a city that sports a ratio of almost 1,000 tourists to every 100 locals.

Niagara Falls locals, who are similarly outnumbered by millions upon millions of tourists each year, surely need something similar. Where to go to soak up something that reflects who they are? And, for the tourists, where to go if seeking something culturally vernacular?

“People come and they want to eat with the locals, drink with the locals and hang where the locals hang,” said Niagara Falls mayor Jim Diodati to architect Megan Torza recently. “Once you’re done seeing the falls and doing all the touristy things, this is what they want; I’ll tell you, when I travel with my kids, I want to know: Is there a flea market? Is there a [farmer’s] market? What’s going on outside of the things they want me to do … Where’s a good fish-and-chip place?”

Ms. Torza was standing at the corner of Ferry Street and Sylvia Place waiting to show this writer what will certainly be the architectural catalyst of a district similar to 18b, when His Worship happened by. And while Mr. Diodati couldn’t join us, the pride he expressed for the newly minted “The Exchange” was palpable.

After all, it’s been a long time coming: the need for a cultural hub was first identified by the mayor and the city a decade ago. In 2017, architects and landscape architects at DTAH, and Glenn Pothier of GLPi, produced a feasibility study; the next year, DTAH submitted a proposal; then, two years of stakeholder meetings and design work were needed configure the buildings and public space behind the Niagara Falls History Museum; with work to begin in early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit; finally, in February of this year, The Exchange opened.

On the day Ms. Torza showed me around (May 18), the inaugural farmer’s market is here and the joint is jumping. Folding tables groan under the weight of Niagara’s colourful bounty as moms push strollers past, couples make dinner plans, smiling farmers fill bags, and a Hamilton TV crew conducts interviews.

“DeVries Farms were one of the stakeholders that came to our engagement sessions early on and they, for example, talked a lot with us about how farmers load and unload into a market, and how to facilitate an easier process,” said Ms. Torza. “So, one of the things that’s built in here is, if you’re a small-scale farmer and you want to sell, essentially, off the back of a truck, the first parking layer can facilitate a truck backing in, loading into a tent, and just selling that way.”

Catching this writer’s eye, however, is the handsome-yet-understated, black-clad, sawtooth-roofed building on the other side of the farmer’s tables: “‘Don’t make it too flashy, don’t make it too shiny, just give us a place where we feel comfortable and we can meet our friends in the neighbourhood,’” Ms. Torza remembered being told by the city’s artists.

That’s exactly what they got, and, more importantly, inside it can be anything … like a roller-skating rink.

“We’re going to do it about five, six times a year,” said City of Niagara Falls senior manager of culture Clark Bernat of the 1980s-themed roller-party that was held in March. “We hit 70 people, with a DJ going an everything … the facilities team were saying: ‘You’d better not ruin the floor.’”

In shoulder months, the farmer’s market can be relocated in here. Or there can be movie nights, as all windows have blackout blinds. Or a fashion show. Or woodworking workshops, since there’s a woodshop here also (the Niagara region boasts a lot of theatres and set builders wanted more room to work).

A long corridor that sports the “Arts & Culture Wall of Fame” terminates at the Mahtay Café, a large, cheery space where it’s hoped tourists, locals, farmers and artists will all rub elbows over espresso shots. Just outside the café doors is another outdoor gathering space fronting onto Main Street.

“This part of town is somewhat down and out,” said Ms. Torza. Across the street are a few vacant storefronts and an adult entertainment venue. “There’s been a lot of effort made by the city to try to catalyze a bit of investment here.”

Back inside and up a flight of stairs is 3,000 square feet of artist’s studios. Under north-facing skylights, a sturdy steel frame, tidy HVAC system and a warm, wood-system roof, artists are introducing their work to curious locals: prints, paintings, tote bags and oversized sculpture. Mismatched chairs add to the visual cacophony and visceral feeling that change really is coming.

“There’s some great work coming out of here already,” said Ms. Torza. “They’ve had a few exhibitions. … Last time I was here the lobby near the café was just filled with paintings from the folks who are working here; it’s amazing to see the quality and diversity of the work.” (And because artists need to store things, clean up and spray things, Ms. Torza took me to see the ‘back-of-house’ where there is a slop sink, fume hood, drying racks, cubbies, etc.)

While The Exchange doesn’t break any new ground stylistically, its zigging and zagging roof made a strong statement against the cloudy sky on the day I visited. More importantly, it makes a strong statement that Niagara Falls can serve up (cultural) steak just as well as (kitschy) sizzle. A multipurpose venue, art-making space, woodworking shop, meeting place, gallery – it’s all of these things and so much more.

“There are a lot of people here who, their eyes are so much wider than Niagara,” Ms. Torza says.