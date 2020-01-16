Attractively priced North York condo draws three bids

Open this photo in gallery Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

153 Beecroft Rd., No. 2009, Toronto

Asking price: $488,800

Selling price: $488,800

Previous selling prices: $269,100 (2009); $170,000 (2005); $122,023 (2004)

Taxes: $1,715 (2019)

Days on the market: Three

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

The unit is in the Broadway residences in North York.

An address in the two Broadway buildings just west of Yonge Street is much in demand, so agent Mary Jo Vradis felt it was unnecessary to set an offer date for this one-bedroom suite. After about 30 potential buyers had toured the property, three came forward with purchase offers in early October.

“It’s a high demand type of unit because it’s in that price point that’s attractive to investors or first-time buyers,” Ms. Vradis said. “Very few come up [in the Broadview complex] per year.”

What they got

The unit has a galley-style kitchen overlooking the open living space.

This 490-square-foot unit is about 15 years old, but its design and decor is still contemporary. For instance, the galley-style kitchen overlooks an open living and dining area with wood floors and sliding doors to a balcony.

Tucked out of view are a four-piece bathroom and stacked laundry machines. A storage locker and parking are included.

A monthly fee of $341 pays for water, 24-hour concierge and use of a gym, pool, party room and billiards room.

The agent’s take

Sliding doors open to a balcony with great views of the city.

“It’s in really good condition and the building has pretty good amenities,” Ms. Vradis said.

“It’s at Yonge and Sheppard, literally right beside the subway and close to everything. It has a Walk Score of 100, so you don’t need a car.”

