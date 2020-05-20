 Skip to main content
Aurora home sells in March despite reduced buyer traffic

Sydnia Yu
Aurora, Ont.
Special to The Globe and Mail
122 Ivy Jay Cres., Aurora, Ont.

Asking price: $1,249,000

Selling price: $1,210,000

Previous selling price: $497,613 (2007)

Taxes: $6,804 (2019)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Ira Jelinek and Josh Howard, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Ceiling heights rise nine feet in the main floor office and two entertaining areas.

As Canadians faced with a pandemic began sheltering in place, buyers were cautiously welcomed into this two-storey house about a 20-minute drive north of Toronto. Though only a handful ventured inside – after being checked for flu-like symptoms and being issued protective gear – a $1.21-million deal was signed on March 25.

“In January and February, there wasn’t much that came to the market and when it did … sellers were getting what they wanted and selling quick,” agent Ira Jelinek said.

“We felt comfortable going into March [but] with this pandemic, we didn’t know how it would play out.”

What they got

One of the living spaces has a gas fireplace.

Built less than a decade ago within a large subdivision, this 3,374-square-foot house has a four-bedroom plan with four bathrooms and a laundry room connected to the double garage. The basement is unfinished.

Ceiling heights rise nine feet in the main floor office and two entertaining areas, one of which has a gas fireplace. The dining area has double the headroom with a view of the landing to the bedrooms.

The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walkout to the 45-by-108-foot grounds.

The agent’s take

The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

“Ivy Jay Crescent is considered a premium street,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“It’s a pretty street and one side backs onto conservation area, and lots are a little larger compared to what else is available in Aurora.”

The house had other distinguishing features chosen by the original buyers from the builder’s spec sheets. “Everyone that bought made their own changes, like our clients got the curved stairwell,” Mr. Jelinek said.

