Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

48 Kennedy St., E., Aurora, Ont.

Asking price: $2,850,000 (February, 2022)

Previous asking price: $2.78-million (October, 2020); $2.78-million (September, 2020); $2.88-million (August, 2020) *under previous brokerage

Selling price: $3.1-million (February, 2022)

Taxes: $13,000 (2021)

Days on the market: eight

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

The house has a combined kitchen and family room with a fireplace under 10-foot ceilings.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This five-bedroom house in Aurora, 50 kilometres north of Toronto, was listed three times during the second wave of the pandemic, with no success. Just over a year later, a different agent spent several weeks working on the home to enhance its appearance and managed not only to drum up its first offers, but sell it for $250,000 over asking.

“The longer you have to work on a property – whether it’s staging, painting, photography or marketing – the bigger and better the splash you can do when you hit the market,” agent Andrew Ipekian said.

“We had a sneak peek with a couple photos for agents and people looking in the area to say this was coming soon to the market, so nobody goes to buy another house.”

Upgrades to the home and lack of competing homes nearby resulted in three bids. “It had a lot of activity, half of it was because of how nice the home was, and the other half was perfect timing,” Mr. Ipekian said.

What they got

A wall of glass doors open to a covered deck with built-in heaters and a hot tub.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This roughly three-year-old house on a 50-by-150-foot lot has a bedroom, office and dining room on the main floor, along with a combined kitchen and family room with a fireplace under 10-foot ceilings. A wall of glass doors open to a covered deck with built-in heaters and a hot tub.

The home also has a fully finished lower level with heated floors, a sauna, direct access to the three-car garage and a roughed-in elevator.

The agent’s take

Upgrades to the home and lack of competing options nearby resulted in three bids.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“There aren’t that many newer builds in that area, so it was a good opportunity to get something central, just off Yonge [Street], but still have a nice big house,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“And it had five fridges – two full sized, a wine fridge that held over 100 bottles, a bar fridge and another bar fridge in the basement – so it was a great entertainer’s home.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.