‘Backyard in the sky’ helps Junction condo draw two offers

61 Heintzman St., No. 1203, Toronto

Asking price: $798,000

Selling price: $785,000

Taxes: $2,431 (2019)

Days on the market: 18

Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty

The action

This two-bedroom corner suite at the rear of an eight-year-old building was originally owned by the building’s architect. Its rare attributes drew two admirers with competing offers in early July.

“That was a special one because there was nothing like this in the building at all,” agent Christopher Bibby said.

“So it was the first unit to sell for $1,000 per square foot in the building. Previously, the higher sales were around $900 per square foot.”

What they got

This southeast corner unit in the Junction’s first high-rise project occupies 785 square feet inside and nearly 700 square feet outside, complete with a hot tub, sink and easy access to one bedroom and the main entertaining area.

There is an open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances and ensuite laundry.

A locker and parking also come with the property. Monthly fees of $415 pay for the cost of water, concierge, a gym, party room and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

“Everyone thought the terrace was a common area. People didn’t understand or believe there was a unit with 700 square feet of exterior space,” Mr. Bibby said.

“It was the equivalent of having a backyard in the sky. And being on the southeast side of the building, you had no neighbours and views all the way down to the lake, Oakville and CN Tower.”

Downsizers were especially enticed by the prospect of a hassle-free home close to urban amenities. “There aren’t many buildings like this in the area,” Mr. Bibby said.

“[However], there are a lot of boutique shops, restaurants and coffee shops, so I see a lot more growth in that pocket.”

