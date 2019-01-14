 Skip to main content

The Real Estate Market Balanced market slows pace of offers on $2.8-million Cedarvale home

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Done Deal

Balanced market slows pace of offers on $2.8-million Cedarvale home

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

11 Flanders Rd., Toronto

Asking price: $2,889,000

Selling price: $2.8-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $9,402 (2018)

Days on the market: 42

Listing agent: Marni Lokash, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This 3,000-square-foot house on a 36-by-100-foot lot near Eglinton West station had a steady flow of visitors, one of whom brought an early offer. When that deal fell through, another admirer circled back with a bid in late October.

“The sale is a good example of how the market is still strong but more balanced now, as it took about six weeks to sell,” agent Marni Lokash said.

“In fact, the buyers that ultimately bought the house, were interested in it during the first week, almost put an offer in, and then backed out, only to come back a month or so later to purchase it.”

What they got

In 2017, this two-storey residence was rebuilt with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two formal entertaining areas, as well as casual recreational spaces on the main and lower levels.

Story continues below advertisement

Outdoor assets consist of a deck and private backyard off the kitchen and a long driveway to the attached garage.

The agent’s take

“The neighbourhood is very attractive as it boasts one of the best public schools, Cedarvale Community School, which is intimate and has an International Baccalaureate program,” Ms. Lokash said.

“The ravine and parks nearby are the best kept secret for those that live in the area. Additionally, with the LRT underway, and TTC, plus access to [Highway] 401, it’s a great spot to live in for easy commutes.”

The house itself shone with new, modern attractions. “It was essentially a brand-new home and contemporary in style,” Ms. Lokash said.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter