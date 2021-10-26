Special to The Globe and Mail

Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

8 Basil Ridge Court, King City, Ont.

Asking price: $3,250,000 (September, 2021)

Selling price: $3,175,000 (September, 2021)

Taxes: $5,757 (2020)

Days on the market: three

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The action

The basketball court has nighttime lighting that is accessible from the finished basement.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

This five-bedroom house is more spacious and has more upgrades than the average four-bedroom house in Clearview Heights, a newer subdivision in the small but growing town of King City north of Toronto. The added features helped attract three offers, and the house sold for only slightly below asking.

“There are homes selling in the mid- to high $2-milllion, so when one comes significantly over $3-million, it’s a shocker,” agent Andrew Ipekian said. “But comparables really didn’t exist.”

“It was a very fast sale and the highest price in the neighbourhood by a good $300,000 to $400,000 more.”

What they got

The kitchen has a butler’s pantry and is outfitted with high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

The four-year-old house was built with details and design chosen in collaboration with the owner, developer and designer.

The den, two entertaining areas, dining room and eat-in kitchen have elaborate coffered ceilings. The kitchen has a butler’s pantry and is outfitted with high-end Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.

Highlights outdoors include a courtyard with a fireplace and a tiled loggia at the rear. A pergola-covered patio has a firepit, hot tub and sports court with nighttime lighting that is accessible from the finished basement. There’s also an attached double garage.

The agent’s take

The den, two entertaining areas, dining room and eat-in kitchen have elaborate coffered ceilings.Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

“It’s on a court and had really nice ravine views,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“The whole house was completely finished off beautifully, so there was nothing to do. And that in today’s market is the most appealing … especially with COVID, finding trades to fix, repair and renovate is increasingly difficult.”

“The landscaping was extensive with stone walkways, lighting, covered porch and basketball court,” Mr. Ipekian said.

“People are hanging out more at their house, and being that party house where people entertain friends and family.”

