Bay Street condo receives offer within two hours of hitting market

832 Bay St., Unit 2807, Toronto
Asking price: $609,900
Selling price: $605,000
Previous selling prices: $382,000 (May 2013); $244,896 (Jan 2013)
Taxes: $2,170 (2018)
Days on the market: Two
Listing agent: Christopher Bibby, Re/Max Hallmark Bibby Group Realty
The action
One party interested in this one-bedroom suite at Burano was ready to make it their own based primarily on marketing material made available late March.
“It’s a high-demand building, but there’s not much in terms of one-bedroom inventory,” agent Christopher Bibby said.
“We had an offer within two hours of going to market, sight unseen, but we sent the agent to the unit because weren’t comfortable working with someone who hadn’t seen the property.”
What they got
The developers behind a popular two-tower community, called Murano, created this sibling skyscraper across the street with hundreds of modern suites with floor-to-ceiling windows.
This 511-square-foot unit also has a balcony off an open living and dining area with granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances along one wall.
Monthly fees of $278 cover costs for water and heating, concierge, fitness room, outdoor pool and rooftop deck.
The agent’s take
“It’s a recently constructed building, so the finishes are new and modern,” Mr. Bibby said.
“It was a compact space, but had a really efficient floor plan, and it had a balcony and decent east views.”
