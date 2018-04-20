Beach semi’s first visitor was first bidder, too

Open this photo in gallery 87 Spruce Hill Rd., Toronto.

87 SPRUCE HILL RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $1,259,000

SELLING PRICE: $1,450,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $207,500 (1992)

TAXES: $5,385 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Two

LISTING AGENTS: Colette Chaput-Villamizar, Dianne and Brian Chaput, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The Action: Several buyers requested tours of this semi-detached house on a 19-by-111-foot lot less than a 10-minute walk from Balmy Beach Park and Lake Ontario. But many were shut out once a pre-emptive offer was accepted late February.

“It was low inventory at that time of year and this was a unique home,” agent Colette Chaput-Villamizar said.

“So there were a lot of showings booked, but the [buyers] were the first through. That happens in situations where people are looking for a specific product.”

What They Got: Set on a steep incline on a short street, this 1,554-square-foot residence has a flight of stairs from the street to the front door. A rear deck extends over a garage facing a side street below.

Inside, the three-bedroom plan layout was modernized about 15 years ago, but there remains a partial division between the living and dining rooms.

The Agent’s Take: “The seller is an architect, so he had some incredible built-ins throughout and a timeless Italian, modern kitchen,” Ms. Chaput-Villamizar said.

“[In addition], it has sort of a European backyard with a deck that sat high up with seasonal views of the lake.”

Buyers were also captivated by the versatility of the 750-square-foot basement with its separate side entrance and secondary bathroom.

“It could have been used for a variety of things: an art studio, rental income or a great family space or teenage living quarters,” Ms. Chaput-Villamizar said.