 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Beach semi’s first visitor was first bidder, too

Done Deal

Beach semi’s first visitor was first bidder, too

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

87 Spruce Hill Rd., Toronto.

87 SPRUCE HILL RD., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE: $1,259,000

SELLING PRICE: $1,450,000

Story continues below advertisement

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE: $207,500 (1992)

TAXES: $5,385 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET: Two

LISTING AGENTS: Colette Chaput-Villamizar, Dianne and Brian Chaput, Royal LePage Estate Realty

The Action: Several buyers requested tours of this semi-detached house on a 19-by-111-foot lot less than a 10-minute walk from Balmy Beach Park and Lake Ontario. But many were shut out once a pre-emptive offer was accepted late February.

“It was low inventory at that time of year and this was a unique home,” agent Colette Chaput-Villamizar said.

“So there were a lot of showings booked, but the [buyers] were the first through. That happens in situations where people are looking for a specific product.”

Story continues below advertisement

What They Got: Set on a steep incline on a short street, this 1,554-square-foot residence has a flight of stairs from the street to the front door. A rear deck extends over a garage facing a side street below.

Inside, the three-bedroom plan layout was modernized about 15 years ago, but there remains a partial division between the living and dining rooms.

The Agent’s Take: “The seller is an architect, so he had some incredible built-ins throughout and a timeless Italian, modern kitchen,” Ms. Chaput-Villamizar said.

“[In addition], it has sort of a European backyard with a deck that sat high up with seasonal views of the lake.”

Buyers were also captivated by the versatility of the 750-square-foot basement with its separate side entrance and secondary bathroom.

“It could have been used for a variety of things: an art studio, rental income or a great family space or teenage living quarters,” Ms. Chaput-Villamizar said.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.