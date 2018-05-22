 Skip to main content

Beaches bachelor pad gets a tidal wave of interest

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

123 Woodbine Ave, No. 225, Toronto.

Asking price: $329,900

Selling price: $330,900

Taxes: $1,237 (2017)

Days on the market: Four

Listing agent: Mary Jo Vradis, Royal LePage Estate Realty

In an area known for its single-family homes, this three-storey building is largely composed of bachelor suites similar to this 390 square-foot unit with a south-facing balcony.

The action: Micro-condominiums can be difficult to get financing for, so the seller of this staged, bachelor suite just steps from Ashbridges Bay said they would review offers at any time. But, it being the first vacancy in the 43-year-old building this year, buyers were so transfixed that inquiries came in long after the unit sold in mid-February.

“All the [provincial housing] rules had just changed, so we figured we’d list it higher than everything else and see what happens,” agent Mary Jo Vradis said.

“We didn’t get multiples, but one offer came in higher than the list price just to get it done.”

The bathroom was renovated and new laminate floors were installed in the open concept space.

The unit also includes with a locker and surface parking. Monthly fees of $240 pay for utilities.

The agent’s take: “It’s a south-facing unit with no obstructed views, so it was situated nicely,” Ms. Vradis said.

“[Plus], it’s in the Beach – literally steps to the water, so it’s right by Woodbine [Beach Park] pool – and there is very little for sale in that price.”

