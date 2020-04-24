 Skip to main content
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Beaches home draws two strong offers

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

185 Willow Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,199,900

Selling price: $1.3-million

Previous selling prices: $397,000 (2003); $403,700 (2002)

Taxes: $6,072 (2020)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agent: Jenelle Cameron, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The home features many traditional characteristics, such as this living-room fireplace.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This nearly-100-year-old two-storey house is in a desirable school district and on a coveted street close to Balmy Beach park. It was painted, staged and priced below $1.2-million early March.

“The market has been pretty dry in the Beach, so there were only a couple competing [properties],” agent Jenelle Cameron said.

“We had two offers at the end of the day, both very strong.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The dining room still sports its original trim and plate rails.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

This three-bedroom house has many traditional characteristics, such as a fireplace in the front living room and original trim and plate rails in the adjacent dining room.

The kitchen has been updated with new stainless steel appliances and leads out to a family room with heated floors, a third bathroom and patio doors to a tiled recreation area on the 25-foot-by-118-foot lot. There is a mutual driveway.

Directly above the rear addition is a deck off a rear bedroom.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

“It’s a beautiful house, but not fully modern … so it attracts a buyer who doesn’t want it to be completely renovated and able to do the work themselves,” Ms. Cameron said.

“But it has a nice big family-room addition, so that was huge because a lot of places don’t have that, as well as a two-piece bathroom on the main floor.”

Extra space could also be found outdoors. “There’s a really great workshop in the back, which is a converted garage, insulated, heated and with hydro,” Ms. Cameron said.

“You could really use it for anything, like a kid’s room or office.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
