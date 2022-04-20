Special to The Globe and Mail

Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

50 Elmer Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,729,000 (March, 2022)

Selling price: $2,050,000 (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,550,000 (June, 2019); $825,000 (September, 2011); $685,000 (December, 2008); $635,000 (October, 2006); $471,000 (February, 2004); $290,000 (June, 1994)

Taxes: $6,360 (2021)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

The kitchen comes with an island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This semi-detached house was examined by roughly 50 prospective buyers during the first week of March. On the scheduled offer date only two bidders came forward, with the home selling for $321,000 over the asking price.

“With this house – and with others in the neighbourhood and surrounding areas – although there were few offers, we were still seeing strong prices,” said agent Irene Kaushansky.

“The two offers were very close, so it certainly wasn’t easy [picking one] because they were both from families and nice people.”

What they got

Front and rear entertaining rooms both feature gas fireplaces.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

This 2½-storey house has a four-bedroom plan with an enclosed porch and a west-facing deck off the largest of three bathrooms.

The main floor has an open dining area with beamed ceilings and an adjacent kitchen with an island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Front and rear entertaining rooms both feature gas fireplaces. A third fireplace is in a bedroom on the second floor.

The basement contains extra guest and recreation rooms.

The agent’s take

The main floor has an open dining area with beamed ceilings.Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

“It has a nice mix of modern [features] and a lot of original character because the house was over 100 years old,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“Having the little den/family room on the main floor was also a bit rare for this layout, so it was nice extra living space off the kitchen.”

This 17- by 123-foot property not only comes with parking, which is rare, but is also walking distance to amenities. “Being in a good school district was a big draw for families,” said Ms. Kaushansky.

“Plus, it’s close to Queen Street, but far enough away it’s not noisy.”

