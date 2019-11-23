Bedford Park home sells after price trimmed

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

131 Yonge Blvd., Toronto

Asking price: $3,379,000

Selling price: $3,284,000

Previous selling price: $1,700,000 (2009)

Taxes: $15,016 (2019)

Days on the market: Five

Listing and co-op agents: Nigel Denham and Robert Nelson, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Decorative woodwork adorns the home's many entertaining areas.

This two-storey house near the Toronto Cricket Skating and Curling Club was given a new roof, fencing and interior makeover based on buyers’ feedback when it was listed for about $3.7-million last fall. A previous visitor took notice once it was relisted at about $3.4-million and returned to strike a deal in September.

“There’s a bit more inventory and the mindset of buyers had shifted, so they were less inclined to bid up prices and overpay," agent Nigel Denham said. "You have to be refined in your pricing nowadays, especially in North Toronto,”

“[Plus] we came back with a vastly improved presentation, which is why we effected a trade so quickly.”

What they got

The home was designed by architect Richard Wengle.

This roughly 30-year-old house has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and several areas devoted to entertaining, all adorned with upscale finishes, such as arched windows and decorative woodwork.

There is an office, media room and recreation area in the basement.

The agent’s take

The two-car garage has direct access to the house.

"[The former owner] hired a notable architect – Richard Wengle – to design and build their dream home,” Mr. Denham said.

“As a result, three out of four sides of the house have natural stonework, which is very expensive. That house was built like a fortress and, typical of Richard Wengle, it’s timeless and striking architecture.”

The large living space was a key selling point for many potential buyers. “It’s a 50[-foot-]by-140-foot lot, so it’s a big property, great for families who have kids and want space for them to burn off the boundless energy they have,” Mr. Denham said.

“It has a full two-car garage with direct access to the house, which is rare. A lot of the houses [in the neighbourhood] – even in $4-million to $5-million range – have single car garages.”

