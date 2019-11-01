 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Bickford Park home goes for $405,000 above asking price in summer sale

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

675 Shaw St., Toronto

Asking price: $999,000

Selling price: $1.405-million

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $5,132 (2019)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Lina Risi and Ken Mazurek, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

Agent Ken Mazurek saw properties trade at a much slower rate this spring than in previous years, so this semi-detached house was cautiously listed for less than $1-million during the summer when many buyers traditionally vacation. The sellers were rewarded with two busy open houses and nearly 140 private showings.

“There were a few homes in the area that hadn’t sold, so we looked at the range of what people had been asking and priced it at the lower end to attract some attention and get people in the door,” Mr. Mazurek said.

“We ended up with 15 offers, so the activity was wild for the last week of July; we were shocked.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

Hardwood floors adorn the dining room, pictured, and living room.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

Less than a five-minute walk from Christie Pits Park, this 127-year-old house has its own canopy of tall trees on the front lawn and in the private backyard.

Story continues below advertisement

Reflecting the outdoor setting, natural wood trims and hardwood floors adorn areas such as the living and dining rooms. The former also preserves a wood-burning fireplace and 12-foot ceilings.

Over the past decade, new wiring, roofing, front porch, back deck and stone walkway to the garage were installed. Renovations were also done in the bathroom amid four bedrooms upstairs and the one-bedroom basement suite.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

A tall canopy of trees encloses the backyard.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

“Six seventy-five Shaw is one of six houses which are affectionately known as the Castles of Shaw for the turrets at the front of the house,” Mr. Mazurek said.

“Also, most of these houses only have waist-high fences in the backyard, so the neighbours know each other very well. They even have several events throughout the year which they dub ‘Castle parties.’”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter