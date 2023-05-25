Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

Open this photo in gallery: Re/Max West Realty Inc.

273 Briar Hill Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2.888-million (April, 2023)

Selling price: $3.1-milllion (April, 2023)

Previous selling price: $2,560,000 (October, 2018)

Taxes: $11,292 (2022)

Days on the market: Five

Listing agent: Luisa Piccirilli, Re/Max West Realty Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery: The home features a living room with a gas fireplace.Re/Max West Realty Inc.

This four-bedroom house hit the market when the weather was pleasant and there were few other homes for sale on the other streets surrounding Eglinton Park. On the afternoon chosen for examining bids, three came in, with one going over the asking price by $212,000.

“We saw an uptick in the market happening, and most was due to the lack of inventory,” said agent Luisa Piccirilli. “That was driving prices up.”

“We didn’t price it ridiculously low, just at fair market value, but because the house was ultra modern and the interior showed really well – and so did the back yard – that was appealing to many families.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery: Casual entertaining areas on the main and lower levels both have access to a short flight of stairs to a south-facing deck.Re/Max West Realty Inc.

This two-storey was built about eight years ago with a bold, modern aesthetic highlighted by a floating walnut staircase set behind large glass panels.

There is a living room with a gas fireplace and the dining room sits at one end of a sleek kitchen.

Casual entertaining areas on the main and lower levels both have access to a short flight of stairs to a south-facing deck.

There are five bathrooms, two laundry rooms and a built-in garage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery: The dining room sits at one end of a sleek kitchen.Re/Max West Realty Inc.

“The modern architectural style of this is definitely picking up pace,” Ms. Piccirilli said. “In that area, we’re finding more of them being built.

“The main floor was the selling feature of the home, and it has a lot of natural light and skylights up top.”

“A lot of families wanted to move in because of the schools and proximity to both Yonge Street and Avenue Road,” Ms. Piccirilli said.

“People just love that accessibly to shops, restaurants and cafés.”