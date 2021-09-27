 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Toronto Real Estate

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Bidder for narrow row house trumps rival with $206,000 over asking offer

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

315 Highfield Rd. Toronto

Asking price: $699,000 (July, 2021)

Selling price: $905,000 (July, 2021)

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $125,000 (March, 1997)

Taxes: $3,134 (2021)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This two-bedroom row house on a 12- by 100-foot lot had an eye-catching price under $700,000. One buyer tried to strike a deal before the offer date, but they were knocked out of contention by another bidder with a hefty $206,000 over asking offer.

“It’s a hot market, especially in that price range,” said agent Sandra Pate.

“There was one other house that was our competition, but it had a different offer date, so that was convenient.”

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

There is hardwood flooring in the living room and in the bedrooms upstairs.

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

What they got

This over 100-year-old house has nine-foot ceilings on the main level and nearly seven-foot ceilings in the unfinished basement.

There is hardwood flooring in the living room and in the bedrooms upstairs.

The back garden can be reached from a den off the eat-in kitchen.

The agent’s take

“It has about 12-foot frontage, so it’s a baby house, but as cute as a button,” said Ms. Pate.

“It has nice high ceilings, and all the rooms were a good size.”

The property does not have parking, but transit and other essentials are down the street on Gerrard Street. “It’s a sweet neighbourhood that’s changed a lot since the seller bought it 24 years ago,” Ms. Pate said.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s an interesting mixture now of nice coffee shops, cheese shop, a great health food store, Italian restaurant, and Godspeed Brewery.”

Open this photo in gallery

The back garden can be reached from a den off the eat-in kitchen.

Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies