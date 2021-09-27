Bidder for narrow row house trumps rival with $206,000 over asking offer

Open this photo in gallery Sage Real Estate Ltd.

315 Highfield Rd. Toronto

Asking price: $699,000 (July, 2021)

Selling price: $905,000 (July, 2021)

Previous selling price: $125,000 (March, 1997)

Taxes: $3,134 (2021)

Days on the market: two

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

This two-bedroom row house on a 12- by 100-foot lot had an eye-catching price under $700,000. One buyer tried to strike a deal before the offer date, but they were knocked out of contention by another bidder with a hefty $206,000 over asking offer.

“It’s a hot market, especially in that price range,” said agent Sandra Pate.

“There was one other house that was our competition, but it had a different offer date, so that was convenient.”

There is hardwood flooring in the living room and in the bedrooms upstairs. Sage Real Estate Ltd.

What they got

This over 100-year-old house has nine-foot ceilings on the main level and nearly seven-foot ceilings in the unfinished basement.

There is hardwood flooring in the living room and in the bedrooms upstairs.

The back garden can be reached from a den off the eat-in kitchen.

The agent’s take

“It has about 12-foot frontage, so it’s a baby house, but as cute as a button,” said Ms. Pate.

“It has nice high ceilings, and all the rooms were a good size.”

The property does not have parking, but transit and other essentials are down the street on Gerrard Street. “It’s a sweet neighbourhood that’s changed a lot since the seller bought it 24 years ago,” Ms. Pate said.

“There’s an interesting mixture now of nice coffee shops, cheese shop, a great health food store, Italian restaurant, and Godspeed Brewery.”

The back garden can be reached from a den off the eat-in kitchen. Sage Real Estate Ltd.

