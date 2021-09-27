Bidder for narrow row house trumps rival with $206,000 over asking offer

315 Highfield Rd. Toronto
Asking price: $699,000 (July, 2021)
Selling price: $905,000 (July, 2021)
Previous selling price: $125,000 (March, 1997)
Taxes: $3,134 (2021)
Days on the market: two
Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.
The action
This two-bedroom row house on a 12- by 100-foot lot had an eye-catching price under $700,000. One buyer tried to strike a deal before the offer date, but they were knocked out of contention by another bidder with a hefty $206,000 over asking offer.
“It’s a hot market, especially in that price range,” said agent Sandra Pate.
“There was one other house that was our competition, but it had a different offer date, so that was convenient.”
What they got
This over 100-year-old house has nine-foot ceilings on the main level and nearly seven-foot ceilings in the unfinished basement.
There is hardwood flooring in the living room and in the bedrooms upstairs.
The back garden can be reached from a den off the eat-in kitchen.
The agent’s take
“It has about 12-foot frontage, so it’s a baby house, but as cute as a button,” said Ms. Pate.
“It has nice high ceilings, and all the rooms were a good size.”
The property does not have parking, but transit and other essentials are down the street on Gerrard Street. “It’s a sweet neighbourhood that’s changed a lot since the seller bought it 24 years ago,” Ms. Pate said.
“There’s an interesting mixture now of nice coffee shops, cheese shop, a great health food store, Italian restaurant, and Godspeed Brewery.”
