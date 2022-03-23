Special to The Globe and Mail

174 Cranbrooke Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,995,000 (February, 2022)

Selling price: 2.608-million (February, 2022)

Previous selling price: $1,065,000 (August, 2014)

Taxes: $8,597 (2022)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agents: Brayden Irwin and Carol Lome, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd., Johnston and Daniel Division

The three-bedroom was extensively remodelled in 2017.

The action

The sellers of this three-bedroom house moved out to allow for a quick makeover with new paint and furnishings. The fresh look attracted about 80 house hunters to take individual home tours.

“We did not do any open houses because we feel serious buyers want to see the house in a private setting and walk through on their own with their agents,” said agent Brayden Irwin.

“It gets a better response from the market when they’re able to do that and not being disturbed by other people.”

On the offer date, seven prospective buyers tendered their bids.

“Three offers were really above the rest, so it shows that there are a lot of serious buyers in the market,” Mr. Irwin said.

“It seemed like almost every property coming to market was either selling in multiple offer [scenarios] or were selling pre-emptively.”

The house boasts an open dining area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops and a massive island.

What they got

The house was extensively remodelled in 2017, with a modern bathroom upstairs and downstairs a new open dining area and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone countertops and a massive island.

The living room has a wood-burning fireplace and, beside it, an office with an exit to a large deck.

The lower level was dug out to allow for higher ceilings in a recreation area, bedroom, and bathroom.

Parking is at the front of the 25-foot-by-110-foot lot.

An office with an exit to a large deck is located beside the living room.

The agent’s take

“It’s a classic North Toronto detached house on a 25-foot lot, but these sellers opened up the main floor and did a really beautiful renovation,” Mr. Irwin said.

“A lot of people were looking at this house because of its proximity to John Wanless, which is a popular elementary school, and its proximity to Yonge Street.”



The lower level was dug out to allow for higher ceilings in a recreation area, bedroom, and bathroom.

