Bidder lays down extra $436,000 for Little Italy duplex

144 Clinton St., Toronto
Asking price: $1,399,000
Selling price: $1,835,000
Previous selling price: $395,000 (2003)
Taxes: $7,010 (2020)
Days on the market: Nine
Listing agents: Leonard Fridman and Ashley Langille, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.
The action
The plan had been to put this 2½-storey duplex on the market late in the year, but the sellers decided to speed things up to take advantage of low inventory levels during the summer. Priced attractively under $1.4-million, three parties were enticed to register bids on the offer date in early September.
“I’ve been selling multiplexes for 27 years and most of the time I’m creating bidding situations,” said Mr. Fridman.
“[Plus], this is in one of the better rental areas, one of the better resale areas and one of the better lifestyle areas.”
What they got
This roughly 80-year-old house sits across from a schoolyard on a 21-by 125-foot lot.
There are two rental units; a two-bedroom on the main floor and a two-storey above with one bedroom and a loft. Both suites offer an updated kitchen, living room, bathroom and laundering facilities and both have private decks.
The basement is unfinished, and just one car can park out front.
The agent’s take
“It isn’t your typical type of property for sale because it has multiple kitchens, and it has its nuances when it comes to financing, landlords and tenants,” said Mr. Fridman.
“Young people are buying properties like this and renting out one unit, so they can collect rent as a way to offset major expenses and a way to have a good lifestyle because most people are mortgage poor.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.