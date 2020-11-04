Bidder lays down extra $436,000 for Little Italy duplex

Open this photo in gallery Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

144 Clinton St., Toronto

Asking price: $1,399,000

Selling price: $1,835,000

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $395,000 (2003)

Taxes: $7,010 (2020)

Days on the market: Nine

Listing agents: Leonard Fridman and Ashley Langille, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The action

Open this photo in gallery Both suites have an updated kitchen. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

The plan had been to put this 2½-storey duplex on the market late in the year, but the sellers decided to speed things up to take advantage of low inventory levels during the summer. Priced attractively under $1.4-million, three parties were enticed to register bids on the offer date in early September.

“I’ve been selling multiplexes for 27 years and most of the time I’m creating bidding situations,” said Mr. Fridman.

“[Plus], this is in one of the better rental areas, one of the better resale areas and one of the better lifestyle areas.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The upper suite is a two-storey unit with one bedroom and a loft. Forest Hill Real Estate Inc.

This roughly 80-year-old house sits across from a schoolyard on a 21-by 125-foot lot.

There are two rental units; a two-bedroom on the main floor and a two-storey above with one bedroom and a loft. Both suites offer an updated kitchen, living room, bathroom and laundering facilities and both have private decks.

The basement is unfinished, and just one car can park out front.

The agent’s take

“It isn’t your typical type of property for sale because it has multiple kitchens, and it has its nuances when it comes to financing, landlords and tenants,” said Mr. Fridman.

“Young people are buying properties like this and renting out one unit, so they can collect rent as a way to offset major expenses and a way to have a good lifestyle because most people are mortgage poor.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.