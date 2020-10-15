 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Toronto Real Estate

Done Deal

Bidder muscles in with $252,000 -over-asking offer

Sydnia Yu
Ottawa
Special to The Globe and Mail
Re/Max Hallmark Pilon Group Realty

119 Saphir Ave., Ottawa

Asking price: $849,000

Selling price: $1,101,000

Previous selling prices: $700,000 (2017); $330,000 (2009)

Taxes: $6,476 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Jason Pilon and Erik Faucon, Re/Max Hallmark Pilon Group Realty

The action

The kitchen is combined with the family room.

Re/Max Hallmark Pilon Group Realty

In the Orléans neighbourhood in Ottawa’s eastern outskirts, hot properties typically draw a handful of offers. But late in August, over two dozen bids rolled in for this four-bedroom house

“One of the reasons why this happened is COVID has given people a reason to revaluate where they live,” agent Jason Pilon said.

“We definitely underlisted it, but our expectations were to get around $900,000 or $950,000. There were no comps in that district … so we were not expecting the number of showings or offers we had.”

What they got

The living and dining rooms are separate.

Re/Max Hallmark Pilon Group Realty

This two-storey house sits across from a park on a 82-foot-by-171-foot lot. It was thoroughly updated about five years ago and has separate living and dining rooms and a combined family room and kitchen across the rear of the structure. There is a gas fireplace, a pantry, a coffee station and access to a deck and gated backyard.

There are three bathrooms and a laundry room upstairs. The mudroom off the two-car garage provides a separate entrance to the basement. The backyard includes a saltwater pool.

The agent’s take

The backyard includes a saltwater pool.

Re/Max Hallmark Pilon Group Realty

“We have the typical suburbs in Orléans and five minutes outside of Orléans is a community, called Navan, where everything is on well and septic systems and acreage type lots, so this small development is in between both,” Mr. Pilon said.

“You have the benefit of being in proximity to all the same amenities you would in the suburbs, but you’ve got the lot sizes and space you’d find only in rural properties.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

