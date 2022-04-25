Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

240 Wychwood Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $2.15-million (March, 2022)

Selling price: $2.225-million (March, 2022)

Previous selling price: $375,000 (October, 2001)

Taxes: $6,464 (2021)

Days on the market: four

Buyers’ agent: Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The action

The previous owner – an architect – restored and updated several areas including a kitchen.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Buyers looking for a family-friendly home had their agent take them through several midtown options over several months, even finding one worth bidding on, but losing out to competing offers. When agent Ira Jelinek showed them this two-bedroom house near the Wychwood Barns, a cultural hub in a former streetcar repair facility, they pushed their budget to make a strong offer.

“They offered on one house before and were in a bidding war and lost, but I’m happy they lost because this one was a better property,” said Mr. Jelinek. “And they didn’t have to get involved in a bidding war; we were the only offer.”

What they got

One of the home's bedrooms.Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

This two-storey house with a detached garage sits on a 34- by 156-foot lot.

The previous owner – an architect – restored and updated several areas including a kitchen, which was given granite countertops, a centre island and cabinetry with glass inserts.

There are wood burning fireplaces, oak trim and hardwood floors in the formal living and dining rooms. Double doors open to an office with windows on all three sides.

The basement has its own entrance, kitchen and bathroom, as well as guest bedroom and recreation room.

The agent’s take

“Infill houses in that area can be on lots as small as 17 feet [wide] or as big as 30 feet, but you don’t really see too many 30-feet-plus come up for sale,” Mr. Jelinek said.

“There are some original [finishes] but it’s mostly updated.”

