Bidding wars spring up for Midtown Toronto condo

Open this photo in gallery Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

2 Edith Dr., Unit 308, Toronto

Asking price: $475,000

Selling price: $575,888

Story continues below advertisement

Previous selling price: $141,558 (2003)

Taxes: $2,034 (2018)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The Movada building is near Eglinton Park. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

Agent Dino Capocci moderated the bidding for two suites near Yonge and Eglinton on consecutive days in early April. This one-bedroom-plus-den unit in the Movada building – located near Eglinton Park – sold to a bidder who trumped seven others by adding $100,888 to the $475,000 asking price.

“Two Edith is not a big turnover building; maybe three or four [units are listed] a year,” Mr. Capocci said.

“[This unit] was priced a little low – I saw a recent sale around $510,000 – but there is definitely a big demand for smaller units in the Yonge and Eglinton area.”

Story continues below advertisement

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The unit has a 40-square-foot balcony off the living room and bedroom. Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

In a seven-storey building with street-level shops and just 58 suites above, this south-facing residence has 619 square feet of living space inside, with about a 40 square foot balcony off the bedroom and living room.

Five appliances and a locker round out the unit’s assets. Utility costs are covered by monthly fees of $612, which also funds the upkeep of fitness and party rooms.

The agent’s take

“It’s a one-bedroom-plus-den [unit], but the den is a really good size, so a few people made note they could use it as a second bedroom,” Mr. Capocci said.

“And it’s as cute as a button. The seller replaced the carpeting with real hardwood and repainted the whole unit, so it showed really well.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.