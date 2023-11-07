Open this photo in gallery: Lockbox Media

37 Austin Rumble Ct., King City, Ont.

Asking price: $3,388,000 (June 2023)

Selling price: $3.05-million (September 2023)

Previous selling price: $1,397,125 (February, 2014)

Taxes: $15,003 (2022)

Days on the market: 69

Listing agent: Andrew Ipekian, Keller Williams Referred Urban Realty

Open this photo in gallery: Many rooms have coffered ceilings, including in the library and breakfast area.Lockbox Media

The action

Sales were slow this summer for high-end homes in this King City subdivision about 60 kilometres north of Toronto. This four-bedroom house initially attracted lowball offers which were rejected. A more promising bid that came in after about 10 weeks on the market sparked a round of negotiations ending in a solid $3.05-million deal.

“In today’s market, the price has to be right, and you have to be more patient,” said agent Andrew Ipekian.

“No more can you list, wait a week, get several offers and you’re sold.

“There wasn’t much on the market for sale, so the low amount of inventory helped us,” he said. “We were also nervous of interest rates rising again and listed before things could potentially get worse.”

Open this photo in gallery: The two-storey house has more than 4,500 square feet of living space.Lockbox Media

What they got

This two-storey house on a 70- by 256-foot lot has more than 4,500 square feet of living space. The basement is unfinished.

There are coffered ceilings in the library and breakfast area and fireplaces in the dining room, two entertaining areas and the primary bedroom upstairs.

The house has a total of five bathrooms. There are walk-in closets in three of the bedrooms.

Open this photo in gallery: The primary bedroom has one of the home's several fireplaces.Lockbox Media

The agent’s take

“There was a park in the front, so there were no neighbours directly in front of you,” Mr. Ipekian said. “It backs onto green space, so you didn’t have a neighbour at the back.”

“It had a large stone porch in the back, so it was great for entertaining and family gatherings, and it had a deeper back yard where you could put in a pool.”

“It has a long driveway and a triple-car garage, which was a selling feature as well,” said Mr. Ipekian.

“It’s close to the GO station, so that was a draw for a lot of people.”