 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Big fees hinder sale of Yorkville condo

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Done Deal

Big fees hinder sale of Yorkville condo

Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

1331 Bay St., No. 402, Toronto

Asking price: $1,495,000

Selling price: $1,445,000

Story continues below advertisement

Taxes: $3,641 (2018)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Robert Gordon, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery

Floor-to-ceiling windows allow an uninterrupted view of Jesse Ketchum park across the street.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

It wasn’t the nearly $1.5-million price tag for this two-bedroom suite that buyers took issue with so much as the hefty monthly condo fees of $1,724 that covered water and upkeep of a common car wash bay, a gym and a rooftop garden, among other things.

“It’s a smaller building – there are only 24 units in it – so operating costs are higher per unit,” said agent Robert Gordon.

“A [property] like that requires a person who wants to live in an exclusive building that’s very private and willing to pay extra for the privilege.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

The 1,362-square-foot suite has quartz finishes in the custom kitchen and open living and dining areas.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This over-30-year-old mid-rise building houses both commercial space and private residences above, including this 1,362-square-foot suite with a terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Jesse Ketchum park and school across the street.

Story continues below advertisement

The design aesthetic was recently elevated with custom millwork, walnut flooring and quartz finishes in the custom kitchen and open living and dining areas. There are limestone walls and heated floors in two bathrooms.

A locker and parking provide extra storage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The suite has been completely redone with high-end finishes.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“This was the third-largest unit in the building; only the two penthouses are larger,” Mr. Gordon said.

“This unit was on the same floor as one other unit and the amenities, so it was almost like your own, plus … it was only one of four units with a terrace, the other ones have balconies.”

Buyers were also impressed by the suite’s stylish upgrades. “It’s all new with high-end finishes. It had been completely redone,” said Mr. Gordon.

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter