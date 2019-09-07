Big fees hinder sale of Yorkville condo

Open this photo in gallery Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

1331 Bay St., No. 402, Toronto

Asking price: $1,495,000

Selling price: $1,445,000

Taxes: $3,641 (2018)

Days on the market: 21

Listing agent: Robert Gordon, Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The action

Open this photo in gallery Floor-to-ceiling windows allow an uninterrupted view of Jesse Ketchum park across the street. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

It wasn’t the nearly $1.5-million price tag for this two-bedroom suite that buyers took issue with so much as the hefty monthly condo fees of $1,724 that covered water and upkeep of a common car wash bay, a gym and a rooftop garden, among other things.

“It’s a smaller building – there are only 24 units in it – so operating costs are higher per unit,” said agent Robert Gordon.

“A [property] like that requires a person who wants to live in an exclusive building that’s very private and willing to pay extra for the privilege.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The 1,362-square-foot suite has quartz finishes in the custom kitchen and open living and dining areas. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

This over-30-year-old mid-rise building houses both commercial space and private residences above, including this 1,362-square-foot suite with a terrace and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Jesse Ketchum park and school across the street.

The design aesthetic was recently elevated with custom millwork, walnut flooring and quartz finishes in the custom kitchen and open living and dining areas. There are limestone walls and heated floors in two bathrooms.

A locker and parking provide extra storage.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery The suite has been completely redone with high-end finishes. Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

“This was the third-largest unit in the building; only the two penthouses are larger,” Mr. Gordon said.

“This unit was on the same floor as one other unit and the amenities, so it was almost like your own, plus … it was only one of four units with a terrace, the other ones have balconies.”

Buyers were also impressed by the suite’s stylish upgrades. “It’s all new with high-end finishes. It had been completely redone,” said Mr. Gordon.

