Big premium for townhouse on small South Riverdale lot

18 Wardell St., Toronto

Asking price: $849,000

Selling price: $915,000

Previous selling price: $164,250 (2000)

Taxes: $3,076 (2018)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agents: Irene Kaushansky and Philip Brown, Keller Williams Portfolio Realty

The action

This freehold row home sits on a lot measuring 15 feet by 53 feet, which is smaller than most neighbouring properties, but is one of few directly across from Bruce Mackey Park north of Queen Street. Its tranquil location, along with other factors, persuaded three out of roughly 30 visitors to submit a bids in July.

“We don’t like to price homes really low, but we wanted it to be an attractive price,” agent Irene Kaushansky said.

“It wasn’t crazy busy, like some other times of the year, but it was quite steady [with showings].”

What they got

This 1,490-square-foot home was constructed circa 1890, so it retains a classic brick façade and more than 9.5-foot ceilings on the main floor. However, the living and dining areas are open concept and the eat-in kitchen was renovated. It also has an exit to the private patio and backyard.

Bathrooms are located on the second and lower levels. The former is occupied by three bedrooms and the latter sleeping quarters and a recreation area with a kitchenette and separate front entrance.

The agent’s take

“It’s right across the street from a little park and it’s a low traffic street,” Ms. Kaushansky said.

“[Plus] it’s a nice location, just north of Queen East’s bustling strip of shops, restaurants and cafés, like Bonjour Brioche.”

Although many adjacent properties are 30-feet to 50-feet deeper, this home hardly feels compact. “It wasn’t a very big house, so having high ceilings gave it a feeling of a bigger, open space,” Ms. Kaushansky said.