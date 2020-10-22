‘Big reno project’ in Trinity Bellwoods draws $1.1-million bid

Open this photo in gallery Sage Real Estate Ltd.

150 Claremont St., Toronto

Asking price: $799,000

Selling price: $1,100,000

Taxes: $5,577 (2020)

Days on the market: Six

Listing agent: Sandra Pate, Sage Real Estate Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery The traditional layout features formal living and dining rooms. Sage Real Estate Ltd.

Sensing that July would be prime market timing for this well-worn Trinity Bellwoods house, the owners rushed it to market in roughly original condition, despite competition from already renovated alternatives nearby. The thinking was sound, as seven bidders made their offers, with the winner paying $301,000 over the asking price.

“I asked the [seller] to get it ready ASAP because we had a very busy market and we were not sure how long that was going to last,” agent Sandra Pate said.

“I priced it low intentionally because it needed a lot of work.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery The home is dated and in need of updating. Sage Real Estate Ltd.

This semi-detached house is a typical example of early 20th-century dwellings, with brick façade and formal living and dining rooms.

The second floor has three bedrooms and one of the house’s two bathrooms.

Both the eat-in kitchen and unfinished basement have separate entrances from the fenced-in back yard. There is also a garage on the 16-foot-by-127-foot lot.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery Despite the building's age, the property boasts a sizable lot and a highly desirable location. Sage Real Estate Ltd.

“It had all old wiring, the roof needed to be redone, the floorings were all different levels, and it had the original 1910 boiler,” Ms. Pate said.

“It’s a big reno project – or maybe a start over – but it has a good-sized lot, a double car garage off a laneway and a terrific location.”

