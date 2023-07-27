13 Mayfield Ave., Toronto

Asking price: $1,399,000 (May, 2023)

Selling price: $1.9-million (May, 2023)

Previous selling prices: $716,000 (August, 2007); $475,000 (November, 2004); $285,000 (November, 1997)

Taxes: $6,768 (2022)

Days on the market: One

Listing agent: Motria Dzulynsky, Re/Max Professionals Inc.

The action

The two-storey house has a contemporary design.

Agent Motria Dzulynsky put out word early that this four-bedroom house situated just two blocks south of Bloor Street and 750 metres west of High Park was coming to market. As soon as the listing went live on a weekday afternoon, five parties made a beeline for the home for walkthrough tours and, within hours, two offers were on the table. The sellers agreed to an offer $501,000 more than the list price.

“There wasn’t a lot on the market at the time,” Ms. Dzulynsky said. “So, we knew people were waiting for it to come out.”

What they got

The home has a separate kitchen and family room.

This two-storey house has a contemporary design with open living and dining rooms, a separate kitchen and family room, as well as a rear mudroom and powder room with laundry facilities.

The basement has its own entrance off the back deck, along with a kitchen, bathroom, guest bedroom and recreation areas.

There is also a parking pad on the 25- by 115-foot lot.

The agent’s take

“It’s a great street, not far from Bloor, and it was quiet,” Ms. Dzulynsky said.

“It has a nice, south-facing yard and the house was probably bigger than average in the area with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a walkout from the lower level.”