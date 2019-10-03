 Skip to main content

Toronto Real Estate Bloor West penthouse draws multiple offers

Done Deal

Sydnia Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

2511 Bloor St., W., Ph 501, Toronto

Asking price: $1,299,000

Selling price: $1,366,000

Previous selling price: $985,000 (2016)

Taxes: $4,727 (2019)

Days on the market: Seven

Listing agents: Dino Capocci and Lauretta Stewart, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The action

Open this photo in gallery

The unit is the mid-rise Brule building on Toronto's busy Bloor Street.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

The sellers of this two-bedroom-plus-den penthouse suite at the mid-rise Brule building had previously been advised to wait to list it during the traditionally busy fall market rather than the slower summer season. But agent Dino Capocci convinced them otherwise, pointing to the high demand for larger units such as this one.

“Sometimes July and August are good times because you don’t have a lot of competition," Mr. Capocci said. "And in this case, the proof was in the number of showings; we had over 45.”

“We were supposed to get four offers, but two weren’t ready. They didn’t think there would be multiple offers at the end of July.”

What they got

Open this photo in gallery

One of the bedrooms features a walkout to the outdoor terrace.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

This roughly 16-year-old unit provides 1,520 square feet of living space and another 474 square feet on a terrace with walkouts from a bedroom, eat-in kitchen and living room.

There is a den, dining area, two full bathrooms and laundry facilities.

A locker and two-car parking complete the package. Monthly fees of $1,171 include the cost of water, concierge and on-site gym.

The agent’s take

Open this photo in gallery

The sizable terrace allows for outdoor entertaining space.

Royal LePage Real Estate Services Ltd.

“It’s a big unit and it’s south facing, which makes a big difference because facing north overlooks [noisy] Bloor,” Mr. Capocci said.

“It has a living room with a fireplace and a big dining room, and it also has a full-sized den, which is a separate room by itself, which could easily pass as a third small bedroom.”

This unit is also well suited for outdoor entertaining. “Only the penthouse units have this size terrace and not all of them do either,” Mr. Capocci said.

“[Plus] it’s a great location on Bloor Street, very close to Humber River, High Park and shops in the Kingsway.”

Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.

The trademarks REALTOR®, REALTORS®, and the REALTOR® logo are controlled by CREA and identify real estate professionals who are members of CREA.

Read most recent letters to the editor.

