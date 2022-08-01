Skip to main content
done deal
Sydnia Yu
Toronto
Special to The Globe and Mail

Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

3085 Bloor St., W., No. 610, Toronto

Asking price: $889,900 (May, 2022)

Selling price: $889,900 (May, 2022)

Previous selling price: $331,000 (September, 2005); $242,082 (October, 2002)

Taxes: $3,348 (2021)

Days on the market: seven

Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

The action

The unit comes with two bathrooms and six appliances, plus a storage locker and two parking spots.Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

This one-bedroom plus den penthouse in the six-storey Montgomery building was snapped up by another resident who agreed to pay the full asking price.

“There’s always something for sale [in the building], but usually they go fairly quickly because it’s right in the heart of the Kingsway and you’re a two-minute walk from the Royal York subway [station],” said agent Ed Allan.

“The market has taken a real nosedive and will take anther nosedive as mortgage rates increase, so my client got in just in time.”

What they got

The unit has a standard layout with the kitchen separated from an open living and dining area.Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.

This roughly 20-year-old suite has a standard layout with the kitchen separated from an open living and dining area along the balcony. There’s also a den and single bedroom.

The unit comes with two bathrooms and six appliances, plus a storage locker and two parking spots. Monthly fees are $952 and cover water, heating and cable, as well as 24-hour concierge and use of a gym and rooftop deck.

The agent’s take

“It’s a beautiful, but not overly large building, so everybody knows everybody,” Mr. Allan said.

“It was a penthouse, and it did come with two parking spots, which makes a big difference.”

