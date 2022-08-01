3085 Bloor St., W., No. 610, Toronto
Asking price: $889,900 (May, 2022)
Selling price: $889,900 (May, 2022)
Previous selling price: $331,000 (September, 2005); $242,082 (October, 2002)
Taxes: $3,348 (2021)
Days on the market: seven
Listing agent: Ed Allan, Royal LePage West Realty Group Ltd.
The action
This one-bedroom plus den penthouse in the six-storey Montgomery building was snapped up by another resident who agreed to pay the full asking price.
“There’s always something for sale [in the building], but usually they go fairly quickly because it’s right in the heart of the Kingsway and you’re a two-minute walk from the Royal York subway [station],” said agent Ed Allan.
“The market has taken a real nosedive and will take anther nosedive as mortgage rates increase, so my client got in just in time.”
What they got
This roughly 20-year-old suite has a standard layout with the kitchen separated from an open living and dining area along the balcony. There’s also a den and single bedroom.
The unit comes with two bathrooms and six appliances, plus a storage locker and two parking spots. Monthly fees are $952 and cover water, heating and cable, as well as 24-hour concierge and use of a gym and rooftop deck.
The agent’s take
“It’s a beautiful, but not overly large building, so everybody knows everybody,” Mr. Allan said.
“It was a penthouse, and it did come with two parking spots, which makes a big difference.”
Your house is your most valuable asset. We have a weekly Real Estate newsletter to help you stay on top of news on the housing market, mortgages, the latest closings and more. Sign up today.